Paul VI student takes first place in JFK Library Foundation contest

Cover picture for the articleThe John F. Kennedy Library Foundation announced on May 12 that Anna Dougherty, a sophomore at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, has won the national John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Essay Contest for High School Students. The winning essay describes the political courage of Dana Redd, mayor of Camden, when she made the decision to disband her city’s police force to form a county-run police department. (See abridged version.)

