Australia has twenty World Heritage Sites, including nature reserves, iconic sites, exhibition buildings, and other vital places for the country’s economic and social fabric. 12 of the 20 sites are natural sites, four are cultural sites, and the other four are mixed sites. One of Australia’s iconic natural World Heritage Sites is the Ningaloo Coast, located in Western Australia. The 7,050 square kilometer heritage site is situated along the East Indian Ocean, approximately 1,200 km off Perth’s north. It is fringed by the Ningaloo Reef, one of the world’s largest reefs and the only reef located near a landmass.