Walhalla, SC

Holiday means a change in Walhalla sanitation schedule

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 9 days ago

City of Walhalla announces that garbage pick ups normally scheduled this Monday instead will be Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The Public Works Department requests that Monday customers have their roll carts out by 7 o’clock Tuesday morning for pickup either Tuesday or Wednesday. All other routes should remain on schedule.

Walhalla, SC
Government
City
Walhalla, SC
