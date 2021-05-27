Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Topic - Hunter Conference

hotelnewsresource.com
 14 days ago

One thing that stood out at the recent May 2021 Hunter Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis was that people are ready to travel, gather, and attend large-scale conferences again. The Marriott was ready, with attentive staff, well thought-out procedures, and a great experience all around. Kudos to both the Hunter Conference team and the Marriott team. It was a truly flawless event. continue reading →

www.hotelnewsresource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotel#Atlanta Marriott Marquis#The Hunter#Conference News February#Conference News January#Large Scale Conferences#April#Today#Appraisers#Bankers#Investors#Attentive Staff
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Related
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

HVS Report – Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences – By Rod Clough

One thing that stood out at the recent May 2021 Hunter Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis was that people are ready to travel, gather, and attend large-scale conferences again. The Marriott was ready, with attentive staff, well thought-out procedures, and a great experience all around. Kudos to both the Hunter Conference team and the Marriott team. It was a truly flawless event.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Hunter Conference Marks A Return To In-Person Conferences

As to be expected, the prevalent theme was that leisure demand continues to drive the initial recovery, with corporate transient and meeting/group demand lagging, but one must wonder if meeting/group demand will bounce back quicker than anticipated given the rather last-minute popularity of this event. Multiple panels reported that small and mid-sized corporate group bookings are picking up, which will be a critical piece of the recovery story in the second half of 2021. Also highlighted was that travel would return to normal more quickly if/when companies quicken their return to the office and once normal in-classroom education resumes. Only time will tell, but if this conference was any indicator, meeting/group business will likely play a more important role in the early recovery of the industry than we might have expected. Forecasts presented by major firms aligned closely to HVS’s current projected trajectory, as illustrated below.
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Sustainability in the fertilizers industry

On this topic page, we gather the latest news, analysis and resources, to help you to keep track of developments in the area of sustainability in the fertilizers industry. By Richard Ewing 25-May-21 12:08 LONDON (ICIS)--A group of leading Korean chemical, shipping and logistics companies on Tuesday created a consortium they hope will be a catalyst for the development of green ammonia marine transportation and a bunkering supply chain.
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

Second-chance hiring topic for June Chamber Forum

The hiring of individuals who have past criminal records, been incarcerated or have gone through rehab was once considered taboo for many businesses. Today, however, more companies are discovering those same individuals can be exemplar employees, often displaying high productivity, great loyalty and high morale – traits and characteristics valued by employers.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Pyramid Hotel Group adds 25 hotels to portfolio over past 12 months

BOSTON - Pyramid Hotel Group, a leading, worldwide hotel management company, announced the company has completed its 25th hotel portfolio addition since June 2020. The company is in the midst of an on-going surge of new business including multiple management agreements, acquisitions, and receivership assignments, with an additional 20 hotels in its immediate pipeline. The company currently is on track to double its portfolio over the next three to five years.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Hotel CEOs Cautiously Optimistic, Bullish on Business Travel Return - BTN

The Memorial Day holiday was a boon for the lodging industry as pent-up leisure demand came roaring back, even setting occupancy or revenue per available room records for the weekend for some major hotel companies. They're also professing strong faith in the eventual return of business travelers to their properties.
Businessroofingcontractor.com

TAMKO Announces Executive Sales Leadership Promotions

GALENA, Kan. — TAMKO announced the promotions of two key leaders to bolster its sales and marketing. Longtime TAMKO executive Stephen McNally has been promoted to senior vice president, and Alex Hines has been promoted to McNally’s previous position of vice president of sales and marketing. McNally joined TAMKO in...
TravelHotel Online

Renovation and Conversion Strategies to Beat the ‘Revenge’ Travel Rush

With increased vaccine rollout, travel passports and easing restrictions, there is great opportunity for hospitality companies to seize the coming wave of travelers. The Caribbean sector is already experiencing a steady increase in occupancy rates comparable to 2019 numbers (Caribbean Invest). American travelers will look to the proximity of Mexico and the Caribbean as travel resumes, encouraging owners to focus on creating environments with newer, flexible and customizable experiences to fit their needs.
LifestyleBusiness Wire

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds First Member Hotels in Hawaii

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is thrilled to welcome its first-ever Hawaii member hotels hailing from the prestigious Springboard Hospitality collection, one of Curator’s founding members. The four new member hotels span three destinations (Honolulu, Kapa’a, and Lihue) on two islands (Kauai and Oahu), providing personalized and authentic local experiences. These independent hotels offer ideal destinations as travelers seek to book long-awaited island getaways.
EconomyHotel Online

AAHOA Names Ken Greene Interim President & CEO

ATLANTA, Ga., June 9 – In the wake of its recent announcement of a leadership transition, AAHOA is pleased to announce that it has appointed hotel industry veteran Ken Greene to serve as Interim President & CEO. Ken is a well-known and highly respected industry veteran who is well-suited to...
Economyphocuswire.com

VTrips makes string of acquisitions as consolidation in vacation rentals continues

VTrips has made a string of deals in recent weeks, acquiring Tennessee-based Resort Property Management as well as Florida-based Distinctive Beach Rentals and Resort Collection. Terms of the acquisitions have not been disclosed. With Resort Collection, one of the more well-established vacation rental management companies in Northwest Florida, VTrips adds...
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Hot Topics: What to expect with post-pandemic travel

During the latest Hot Topics virtual session, “New norms: What to expect with post-pandemic travel,” with sponsor support from Delos, leaders touched on topics such as the return of business travel and indoor air quality. Moderated by Brian Kelly, aka The Points Guy, the group of panelists included Jim Alderman,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Jogging dad shot twice in Atlanta neighbourhood that is looking to break away from city and form own police force

Andrew Worrell, a 41-year-old father of three, was shot twice while out jogging in Buckhead, a wealthy neighbourhood in northern Atlanta. Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom, may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. Following the Saturday morning shooting, he was arrested after allegedly committing several other violent crimes. He has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm. Police said Mr Newsom opened fire on two others and hit one of his neighbours with his car. Buckhead has been moving towards forming its own city and...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The 'ring of fire' solar eclipse of 2021: What time does it begin?

The "ring of fire" solar eclipse is coming up Thursday (June 10) and here's when you can watch it. The eclipse will be visible will be partially visible from the United States, northern Canada, Europe, northern Asia, Russia and Greenland, according to Time and Date. You can also watch it live online with several live webcasts, and if you live in any of the areas where it's visible and it's safe to travel, you can look at it outside — just make sure to wear proper eye protection.
TV & VideosPosted by
NewsBreak Creators

Trending Topics: The Week of May 24

Every Wednesday, we're highlighting stories and videos from our creators that are catching the eyes of News Break users. While not all encompassing, we hope these pieces can provide a source of inspiration if you're feeling a little stumped about what to share next.
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

HVS Report - Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences - By Rod Clough

As to be expected, the prevalent theme was that leisure demand continues to drive the initial recovery, with corporate transient and meeting/group demand lagging, but one must wonder if meeting/group demand will bounce back quicker than anticipated given the rather last-minute popularity of this event. Multiple panels reported that small and mid-sized corporate group bookings are picking up, which will be a critical piece of the recovery story in the second half of 2021. Also highlighted was that travel would return to normal more quickly if/when companies quicken their return to the office and once normal in-classroom education resumes. Only time will tell, but if this conference was any indicator, meeting/group business will likely play a more important role in the early recovery of the industry than we might have expected. Forecasts presented by major firms aligned closely to HVS’s current projected trajectory, as illustrated below.
TravelHotel Online

Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences

As to be expected, the prevalent theme was that leisure demand continues to drive the initial recovery, with corporate transient and meeting/group demand lagging, but one must wonder if meeting/group demand will bounce back quicker than anticipated given the rather last-minute popularity of this event. Multiple panels reported that small and mid-sized corporate group bookings are picking up, which will be a critical piece of the recovery story in the second half of 2021. Also highlighted was that travel would return to normal more quickly if/when companies quicken their return to the office and once normal in-classroom education resumes. Only time will tell, but if this conference was any indicator, meeting/group business will likely play a more important role in the early recovery of the industry than we might have expected. Forecasts presented by major firms aligned closely to HVS’s current projected trajectory, as illustrated below.