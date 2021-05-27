Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Oscars 2022: The Academy Lines Up Dates, Keeps 2021 Pandemic Eligibility Rules

By Anne Thompson, @akstanwyck
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wednesday meeting of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors approved the rules for the 94th Academy Awards to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and broadcast live on ABC and around the world on March 27, 2022, moved back from February 27. That’s one month earlier than this year’s delayed Oscars (April 25, 2021) and six weeks later than last year’s (February 9, 2020). The Academy is staying away from both Super Bowl LVI on February 13 as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4 through February 20), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on February 8.

www.indiewire.com
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governors Awards#Oscar Movies#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Films#The Academy Of Motion#Abc#Super Bowl#Vod#Oscar Shortlists#Oscar Nominees#Email Newsletters#Lvi#Academy Members#Eligibility Requirements#Usual Eligibility Window#February#General Entry Categories#Goldwyn Theatre#Theatrical Release
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
Related
CelebritiesSacramento Bee

Oscars set next show date for March 2022

Planning is already underway for the 94th Oscars, which will be held on March 27, 2022, the film academy and ABC said Thursday. After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual. The show will return to the Dolby Theatre for its ABC broadcast and the eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year.
Movieslaconfidentialmag.com

The Academy Delays 2022 Oscars, Announces Shortened Eligibility Period

As the United States begins to emerge from the COVID-19 era, some things may return to normal, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is still feeling the catch up. It was announced today that the 94th-annual Oscars ceremony will be delayed about a month to Sunday, March...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Academy Announces Date for 94th Oscars and Key Events Leading Up to It

The 94th Oscars ceremony, which was previously scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, has been pushed back to Sunday, March 27, 2022. The eligibility cutoff for films hoping to qualify for the 94th Oscars, however, has been set for Dec. 31 (the end of the calendary year, per longtime tradition), up from Feb. 28 for the 93rd (the cutoff was extended to try to help more films qualify despite the pandemic). In other words, the eligibility period for the 94th Oscars will run from March 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
MoviesWBAL Radio

Motion Picture Academy sets March 27 for next Oscars ceremony

Following last month's pandemic-delayed -- and lowest-rated -- Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced its next ceremony will be Sunday, March 27, 2022. The 94th Annual Academy Awards will be a month later than its usual pre-pandemic slot, and the 2022 event will...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

Oscars delayed by a month as pandemic rules extended

The Oscars have been postponed for a second consecutive year, and relaxed eligibility rules allowing films to skip movie theaters will be kept in place due to the pandemic, the Academy said Thursday. The 94th Academy Awards will now take place on March 27, 2022, exactly a month later than originally planned, and are set to return to their traditional venue at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. After ratings nosedived for this year's unusual, pandemic-affected Oscars -- which were held at a Los Angeles train station -- the postponement avoids potentially costly clashes with the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics. American football's biggest event takes place in Los Angeles next year on February 13, while the global winter sports extravaganza is due to be held in Beijing from February 4-20.
EntertainmentWHAS 11

Oscars Announce New Date for 2022 Ceremony

As the world slowly returns to normal, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is looking forward to a post-pandemic Oscars -- but it will be a little later than usual next year, too. (Just not as delayed as this year's COVID-delayed ceremony.) On Thursday, the Academy announced that...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Oscars 2022 Ceremony Moves to Late March, Keeping Pandemic Qualifying Rules and Standard Calendar Year

Giving needed breathing room between the Olympics and the Super Bowl, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has opted for a spring ceremony. The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022, exiting its originally scheduled airdate of Feb. 27. With the Cannes Film Festival lineup announcement looming, the sure-to-be densely packed film year has also been given its eligibility and qualifying requirements, which mirror this past year’s addendums.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Oscars 2022 Date Announced Along with Several Tie-In Events

With this year's Oscars only just behind us, still nursing the wounds of receiving the lowest viewing figures in its history, along with criticism from those who did not appreciate award winners being allowed to use their podium time to make speeches about politics and world issues, the announcement has now been made of the date and eligibility cut off for the 94th Oscars ceremony next year.
CelebritiesComing Soon!

94th Academy Awards Set for March 2022, Former Eligibility Rules Return

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has found the date for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, according to a new report from Deadline. The 94th Academy Awards will be taking place on March 27, 2022, with nominations set to be revealed on Tuesday, February 8. According to Deadline’s report, the next Oscars will not be retaining the eligibility period that they had for 2021. Instead, the eligibility period will return to the standard December 31 deadline, resulting in a 10-month period instead of the extended 14-month period that the Academy opted for thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everett, WAeverettclipper.com

Everetts Post-Pandemic Line Up

Roaring crowds, pulsing venues, and blaring speakers all blurred to static as the pandemic shrouded the music scene early last year. As festivals were canceled and music venues closed, gatherings and celebrations over shared artists and playlists became a rarity. Music promoters, fans and artists look toward the end of...
ElectionsNew Haven Register

Four Women Running for Academy Music Branch Governor, a First in Oscars History

For the first time in Oscar history, four women are running for governor of the music branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Variety has learned. Lesley Barber, Sharon Farber, Heather McIntosh and Taura Stinson are vying for the seat that will shortly be vacated by composer Michael Giacchino, who has been an Academy governor since 2015.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Oscars Move 2022 Ceremony to March, Extend COVID-Era Eligibility Rules

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday. The date is almost a month earlier than this year’s COVID-delayed Oscars on April 25, but it’s a month later than the usual late-February date that the Academy has been using most years since 2004, and a month later than the originally-announced Feb. 27 date for the show.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Recording Academy releases updated Rules & Guidelines for GRAMMYs

The Recording Academy has released the latest GRAMMY Awards Rules and Guidelines, which reflect new changes to the process for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Introduced in June 2020, the annual disclosure of the GRAMMY Awards Rules and Guidelines mirrors the Academy’s commitment to ensuring its actions are fair and transparent and that all details surrounding the awards process are easily accessible to the music community at large.
AdvocacySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Artists, culture workers eligible for pandemic relief grants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Artists and workers in the state's cultural institutions who have suffered hardship during the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for help through the latest round of grants from the Artist Relief Fund, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday. The fund was launched...
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Stars and award-winners lined up for reborn Cannes

A rich crop of past Palme d'Or winners and arthouse favourites are set to return to the Cannes Film Festival in July as organisers announced a bumper selection for its competition on Thursday. Other returning Palme winners are Thailand's Apichatpong Weerasethakul with his first English-language film "Memoria", starring Tilda Swinton, and France's Jacques Audiard with "Les Oympiades". 
Theater & DancePosted by
IndieWire

‘Us Again’: How ‘La La Land’ Influenced Disney Animation’s Musical Dance Short

The timing couldn’t be better for Disney Animation’s new musical dance short, “Us Again” (streaming Friday on Disney+ after screening theatrically in front of “Raya and the Last Dragon”). It’s about a biracial senior couple, Art and Dot, who become young again and dance the night away in the rain. It’s the perfect liberation from the pandemic and anticipates a trio of Lin-Manuel Miranda movie musicals coming this year (“In the Heights,” as well as the animated “Vivo” from Sony/Netflix, and “Encanto” from Disney) along with Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.”