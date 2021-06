Aventura World, a company in the Central Holidays family of travel brands, has introduced two new group programs for travel through 2022. On Aventura World's eight-day Classic Egypt or 10-Day Egypt Land of the Pharaohs itineraries, travelers will experience the fascinating stories of the ancient world as they tour Cairo's medieval mosques, the pyramids of Giza, Karnak and Luxor temples, the treasures of Tutankhamen's tomb and the Valley of the Kings. In the company of an expert Egyptologist guide, groups will cruise the Nile River aboard a first-class vessel and enjoy either a three- or four-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo.