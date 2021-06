On Memorial Day weekend, 1955, a car pulled up outside a doctor’s office at 9 West 16th Street in New York City and deposited a lean, gaunt young man on the sidewalk. The woman watching from inside later remembered, “He was on crutches. There were two steps from the street into my office and he could hardly navigate them … He could walk on the level putting his weight on his right leg, but he couldn’t step up or down a step with his left foot. We could hardly get him into the office.”Dr.