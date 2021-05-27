Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Topic - Hotel Booking Behaviour

hotelnewsresource.com
 14 days ago

Travel will become 'a more conscious act', one that we’ll put more thought into than we did before the pandemic. continue reading →. A joint study by STR and Google focusing on two major hotel markets shows search engine volumes correlate with increased hotel demand. continue reading →. November, 26...

www.hotelnewsresource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Travel Experts#Space Travel#Google Search#Str#Behaviour#Increased Hotel Demand#Travel Data Experts#Search Engine Volumes#Engine#November#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Google
Related
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Booking a Hotel in 2021? These Are The Green Flags To Look For - By Laura Badiu

When Humphrey Bogart delivered his iconic “We’ll always have Paris” line in Casablanca, he might not have taken a pandemic into account. It’s been a while since we all had Paris, or any other destination for that matter, and the wanderlust is stronger than ever before. It’s human nature to want what we can’t have and after more than a year of having to say no, we, as travelers, want to finally say yes to hitting the road again. While health and safety concerns are still present, the prospect of vacations, trips, and new adventures is currently taking the wheel, in such a way that “revenge travel” is even considered the trend du jour.
Lifestylebusinesstravelnews.com

Omni Hotels to Offer Direct Group Bookings Through Groups360 Solution

Omni Hotels & Resorts now offers the GroupSync Engage direct booking solution from Groups360 at Omni's four managed properties in Dallas, the companies announced. Omni plans to add it to nearly all of its North American hotels by the end of this summer. GroupSync Engage offers real-time availability and group...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Book Your Entire Road Trip In One Go – Scandic First Nordic Hotel Chain To Introduce Online Multi-Booking

As school graduations and holidays approach, many people are now planning their summer vacations and interest in experiences, visiting relatives and road trips is high. To simplify planning, Scandic is pleased to be the first in the hotel industry to launch the possibility to book an entire holiday in one click. Using Scandic’s new multi-booking feature, travelers can now book up to five hotel stays in the same booking on Scandic’s website.
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

6 Futuristic Technologies for Safer Travel - Travel Weekly

Whether from novelty or necessity, travel providers have adopted robots, drones and other technologies to make travel safer, more interesting and arguably better for consumers. Safety is the top concern for travelers today, and the travel industry appears ready to meet that requirement with new technologies. Travel is on the...
Travelhotelbusiness.com

Hot Topics: What to expect with post-pandemic travel

During the latest Hot Topics virtual session, “New norms: What to expect with post-pandemic travel,” with sponsor support from Delos, leaders touched on topics such as the return of business travel and indoor air quality. Moderated by Brian Kelly, aka The Points Guy, the group of panelists included Jim Alderman,...
YogaLodging

Patterns in Hospitality: What’s in Flux Post-Pandemic

The hospitality industry has always been impacted by and responded to major economic and cultural forces and trends. As the industry emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many unknowns for hotel brands, individual properties, and consumers alike. But with those unknowns, the hospitality industry might need to shift its sales and marketing tactics to appeal to the new landscape of travel.
Travelluxurylaunches.com

VIP Traveler reviews travel trends to create a winning formula

Travel planning and research have become somewhat tiresome and convoluted, especially with the unending spread of unverified content on the web. Numerous additional challenges arose during the pandemic. The pre-covid trend of luxury travelers preferring to ‘do it all themselves’ is being upended by new travel services promising to deliver better outcomes.
Florida, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Save money traveling this summer: Resort Fees, fine print and other things to look for when booking hotels, resorts and more

As you shop for vacation destinations, be on the lookout for costly resort fees. Resort fees are separate fees added on top of your nightly rate to cover certain amenities that the hotel provides. Resort fees are typically automatically added onto your bill, whether or not you use the amenities that the resort fee covers. Fees can range from a few dollars per night to over $30 per night. They may be optional, but most are not.
Travelstettlerindependent.com

Travel agencies report soaring bookings, but quarantine hotels hold people back

As travel agencies report soaring international bookings, experts and travellers say Canada’s requirement around quarantine hotels for returning travellers is the No. 1 factor holding back people from taking trips. Large Canadian booking agencies like Flight Centre and tripcentral.ca have reported massive month-over-month increases in bookings since April, with Flight...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Wyndham mit neuer Luxusmarke: Registry Collection

Wyndham und Luxushotels, das ist jetzt nicht eine Kombination, die sofort in den Sinn kommt. Das will Wyndham jetzt ändern und startet eine neue Hotelmarke. Mit der Registry Collection sollen eigenständige traditionelle Luxushotels zusammengefasst werden. Das Konzept hört sich wie Luxury Collection oder Autograph Collection an. Erstes Haus ist das Grand Residences in Cancun.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

Take Up to 60 Percent Off Hotel Stays During Expedia's Travel Week Sale

All listings featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you book something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Our fingers have been itching to press “book now” on a hotel or flight deal for over a year now—and it looks like Expedia is giving us that dopamine hit of future travel plans in the form of a week-long sale. Expedia's Travel Week sale launched June 8 and runs through June 12, offering up to 60 percent off select hotel stays. It covers all stays booked between now and January 31, 2022, too. We're talking discounts on Readers' Choice Award–winning hotels, like L.A.'s Hotel Figueroa, Denver's The Maven Hotel at the Dairy Block, or New York City's William Vale, where every room has a balcony, most with views of the Manhattan skyline. There are tons of Mexican and Caribbean resorts included in the sale too, like reader-favorite Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica, which features one of the largest spas on the island.
Travelbizjournals

Memorial Day hotel bookings, air travel and more near pre-pandemic figures

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend looks promising for Central Florida as tourists start to travel more since last year's Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. Hotel booking activity for Orlando over Memorial Day weekend (May 27-31) is at 95% of what was seen for the holiday weekend in 2019, according to Visit Orlando, which did not include specific figures.
Beauty & Fashionwatchdaytime.com

Rapid Fire Trending Topics

Xavier keeps us updated on all this week’s top trending hashtags!. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Watch Daytime! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

4 Dreamy European Hotels to Book for Your Next International Trip

With Spain and France reopening to U.S. travelers this week and Ireland welcoming American tourists starting July 19th, here are four awe-inspiring hotels and resorts to visit this summer and beyond. Along with being awarded five-star accreditation and offering a plethora of deluxe amenities and services, the below properties are...
TravelMotley Fool

Hyatt 'Explor-cations' Offer Local Experiences Starting This Summer

These new local experiences can make your next trip more memorable and exciting. According to the CDC, over 50% of the entire United States population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With people feeling safer and life slowly returning back to normal, travel is once again becoming popular.
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

TAMS Releases Travel Tech Supplier Directory

Following on the release of its travel program assessment tool, the Travel and Meeting Society has developed a sortable list of business travel technology suppliers, the organization told BTN. Users of the "travel technology navigator" can narrow a search by pre-trip, on-trip or post-trip filters, or click on any of...