Break FREE to Alaska this Summer with FREE Air!

TravelPulse
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet Sail On Our First Cruises to ALASKA STARTING THIS AUGUST. We’re beyond excited to welcome you back on board Norwegian Cruise Line to a place where you can finally be free. Check out our first available cruises in Alaska, The Caribbean and Europe starting this summer. Book your cruise today – capacity is limited! Rest assured, we've been working non-stop, enhancing our already robust Sail Safe Health & Safety Program which includes mandatory vaccination requirements for all guests and crew on all sailings through October 31, 2021 to ensure that you and your loved ones can cruise confidently. We’ll even help you get to the ship with our Free Air for Second Guests, and transfers from the airport to the pier.

www.travelpulse.com
theculturetrip.com

The Best Luxury Hotels in Alaska, USA

If there’s one North American destination that should be on every travel bucket list, it’s Alaska. The majority of the state exists uninhabited by humans, leaving nature to thrive, and while untamed wilderness may be abundant, accommodation options are far from simple log cabins. Here’s our pick of the best luxury hotels in the Last Frontier – bookable with Culture Trip.
KGUN 9

Tiny orphaned black bear making new home at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo's newest resident is a tiny, orphaned black bear cub. Baby Taglu weighed less than five pounds when he was found alone in the northern Alaska wilderness. On May 8, he was flown from the village of Kotzebue to the zoo in Anchorage. Since his arrival in Anchorage,...
ktoo.org

Alaska seafood processors expect higher costs, possible market growth in 2021

Alaska’s seafood industry has a lot of moving parts. There are the fishermen, the processors, the market — as well as the fish themselves. By all accounts, the pandemic has been hard on the processors. Last year, they spent about $70 million in mitigation measures and responding to the pandemic. But this year it’s expected to be even more. Over $100 million.
alaskamagazine.com

Amundsen and an Airship Land in Alaska

Norge’s crew after the transpolar flight with Riiser-Larsen, Amundsen, Ellsworth, Nobile, and Titina (left to right). Courtesy National Library of Norway. On Front Street, outside City Hall, a bronze bust of Nome’s most famous visitor, explorer Roald Engelbregt Gravning Amundsen, greets tourists and fellow adventurers—mushers at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race’s finish line. The beak-nosed old salt looks a bit green around the gills, and gulls sometimes treat him unkindly. He deserves better.
alaskapublic.org

A rental car shortage is forcing some travelers to reconsider their trips to Alaska

John Nguyen lives in Dallas, and he wants to visit Alaska in July. So he booked his flight to Anchorage. Then, last week, he went looking for a rental car on Expedia.com. “I type in my dates and whatever, they just show me all of the cars available for each company,” said Nguyen. “There’s like none right now.”
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska 4K Drone Scenery with Calming Music || Explore Alaska

Alaska 4K Relaxation Film - Experience the wild beauty of Alaska by drone. Discover Alaska from above as we fly over Alaskan locations like Anchorage, the Knik River, snowy mountain peaks, Acadia National Park, and much more!. #Alaska4kRelaxationFilm. #AlaskaMountains. #ExploreAlaska. DESCRIPTION OF ALASKAN DRONE VIDEO FOOTAGE:. Aerial Alaska Knik Glacier.
Alaska Stateakbizmag.com

Interest in Alaska’s Geothermal Resources Is Heating Up

There’s an infinite supply of clean energy hidden in Alaska—and it’s right under our feet. By now, most of the state’s residents have probably heard that their home is one of the most geothermally active regions in the world, with the Ring of Fire and countless hot springs decorating the landscape. And while tapping into geothermal heat is by no means a new concept, the resource does have certain advantages over other renewables like wind and solar, particularly as they relate to issues of availability.
staradvertiser.com

How to plan a DIY Alaska trip

Alaska checks all the boxes for COVID-19-safe travel, with wide-open spaces for easy social distancing, a sense of true escape and the assurance of traveling domestically. But this summer — like last summer — travelers have likely lost one convenient and affordable way to explore Alaska: by large cruise ship. Although legal challenges are underway, the closure of Canadian ports through February 2022 is likely to deprive travelers of cruises that often start around $100 a person a day.
Posted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were mainly filmed in Alaska

There are a considerable number of filmmakers eager to show Alaska to the entire world. Alaska was once seen as a folly. America would soon be able to expand at the cost of just two cents per acre, as the purchase allowed for such a low cost. The purchase agreement between the United States and Russia dates from 1867. The land eventually became the 49th state in 1957.
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
Middletown Press

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than half have received at least one dose, state public health officials said. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that 46.9% of state residents had received...
indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

TAZLINA, Alaska — Catholic missionaries first started venturing into Alaskan territory in the late 19th century, not long after Russia sold the land to the United States for two cents per acre. The Catholic Church built missions and churches, and in the 1950s, bought land in the Copper River Valley...
NY Daily News

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

An Idaho man died last week while hiking in Denali National Park in Alaska when a block of glacier ice dislodged and fell on him, according to park officials. The man, identified only as a 32-year-old from Rigby, was climbing with his partner, a 31-year-old Utah man, off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier Thursday morning when the ice fell, the National Park Service said.
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak, Alaska

In celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May, the Alaska Film Archives is posting daily clips featuring historical scenes of cities, towns and communities across the state. To learn more about historic preservation in Alaska, visit the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation. This sequence contains excerpts from collections held by...