Racine, WI

Update: After pressure from NAACP and a lawsuit, RUSD adds more summer-school sites

By ADAM ROGAN
Lake Geneva Regional News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE — Facing a lawsuit and a discrimination complaint, the Racine Unified School District has increased the number of schools it will have open for summer school. Instead of only having Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell schools open for K-8 summer school, the district's two community schools serving mostly low-income families — Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools — will be open this summer. Park High School will also be open.

