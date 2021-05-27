Cancel
Business

Midwest BankCentre names regional president-commercial banking

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Imming has been promoted to regional president–commercial banking at Midwest BankCentre, which has locations throughout the Bi-State area. In his new role, Imming brings business owners and nonprofit leaders the tools and resources needed to support their growth while also serving as a reliable source for capital and financial facilitation.

www.ibjonline.com
