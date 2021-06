JPMorgan Chase has added several new positions related to cryptocurrencies, and will expand its crypto services in the merchant and consumer payments space. Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase is on the lookout for potential employees who have experience in crypto, according to its job postings page. Specifically, it is looking for individuals experienced in the bitcoin and Ethereum markets. Overall, the company has 34 open positions for its crypto department, ranging from product managers to blockchain engineers.