The South Dakota Grassland Coalition, South Dakota State Extension, and several partner organizations are sponsoring two landowner prescribed fire workshops at the end of May. The workshops are single-day events on May 25 and May 26 at the SDSU Oak Lake Field Station in northern Brookings County near the town of Astoria. Participants can choose to attend either day. Classes begin at 9 a.m. with classroom sessions. Afternoon sessions will be outdoors, ending roughly at 5 pm.