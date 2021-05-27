HVS Report - Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences - By Rod Clough

As to be expected, the prevalent theme was that leisure demand continues to drive the initial recovery, with corporate transient and meeting/group demand lagging, but one must wonder if meeting/group demand will bounce back quicker than anticipated given the rather last-minute popularity of this event. Multiple panels reported that small and mid-sized corporate group bookings are picking up, which will be a critical piece of the recovery story in the second half of 2021. Also highlighted was that travel would return to normal more quickly if/when companies quicken their return to the office and once normal in-classroom education resumes. Only time will tell, but if this conference was any indicator, meeting/group business will likely play a more important role in the early recovery of the industry than we might have expected. Forecasts presented by major firms aligned closely to HVS’s current projected trajectory, as illustrated below.