‘Clearly hyperbolic’: Rudy Giuliani denies he urged attack on Capitol in ‘trial by combat’ speech

By Dave Goldiner
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Giuliani says he didn’t really mean for anyone to take him seriously when he urged a mob of #MAGA followers to engage in “trial by combat” on Jan. 6 before they stormed the Capitol. President Trump’s former personal lawyer Thursday asserted his fiery speech was “clearly hyperbolic” and claims...

Manhattan, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Former Mob Prosecutor Put Forward to Examine Evidence Seized From Rudy Giuliani

A former federal judge who spent decades pursuing mafia cases as a prosecutor has reportedly been put forward to review the evidence seized in the April raids at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office. According to The Washington Post, retired Judge Barbara Jones has been proposed to review the seized evidence and determine whether any of it should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Jones carried out the same reviewing role, known as a “special master,” in Michael Cohen’s case. Prosecutors who orchestrated the Giuliani raids wrote in court papers filed Thursday night that they believe Jones is the perfect choice “because her background and the resources available to her at her law firm will allow her to complete a privilege review in a fair and efficient manner.” The filings say Giuliani’s lawyer have agreed to Jones being chosen to carry out the review. Federal authorities are investigating whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019.
POTUSWashington Post

In pro-Trump speech, Pence says he doesn’t know if they’ll ‘ever see eye-to-eye’ on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Former vice president Mike Pence said Thursday he has spoken with former president Donald Trump “many times” since they left office in January and admitted that the two still do not “see eye-to-eye” about the insurrection on Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol in a violent siege that resulted in five deaths — and endangered the lives of Pence and his family.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Former mob prosector drafted in to review evidence in Giuliani case

A retired federal judge with a history of prosecuting mafia leaders has been suggested to review the evidence against Rudy Giuliani, the ex-lawyer of former President Donald Trump.After a career as a US attorney that included helping bring the Bonnano crime family to justice in 1985, Judge Barbara Jones is currently back in private practice as a partner at Bracewell LLP, which once had Mr Giuliani as a named partner. Mr Giuliani is being investigated in connection with his activities in Ukraine during the Trump presidency. He has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.The prosecutors behind April’s raid on the...
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Rudy Giuliani Doing A MyPillow Ad Must Mean It's The End Of Times

Now we know how Rudy Giuliani sleeps at night. The former Trump lawyer advertised MyPillow on his YouTube podcast with all the kooky conviction you’d expect. (Watch it below.) “I’ve been sleeping on MyPillows for some time,” Giuliani said on his “Common Sense” show, posted Thursday. “I love them. Simply...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Accused Russian Agent Says Giuliani Was ‘Very Useful’

A Ukrainian politician and businessman accused by both the Biden and Trump administrations of being an “active Russian agent,” described Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani as “very useful for me,” Time reports. In multiple meetings with Giuliani in the run-up to the 2020 election, Andriy Derkach fed the former New York City mayor information on Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and leaked tapes in hopes of damaging Biden’s presidential campaign. In particular, Derkach advocated the theory that the Ukrainian government, not the Russian one, had been the principal interferers in the 2020 election, and were attempting to get Biden elected. Recounting one meeting with Giuliani to a Time reporter, Derkach fondly recalled Giuliani’s note-taking abilities. “I appreciate his meticulousness,” said Derkach. “He records everything. He writes everything down in his notebook.”
U.S. Politicspalmerreport.com

Special master appointed in criminal case against Rudy Giuliani

With a grand jury underway to criminally indict Donald Trump, and Matt Gaetz’s situation getting uglier by the day, it’s easy to forget that Rudy Giuliani is also in the process of being criminally indicted. In fact the raid of Rudy’s house last month suggests that he could end up arrested before Trump or Gaetz. Now Rudy’s situation has gotten worse.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether current and former Ukrainian officials tried to illegally influence the 2020 election by spreading misinformation, including through Donald Trump’s former lawyer and adviser Rudy Giuliani, The New York Times reports.Since the end of the Trump administration, prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, have been exploring whether pro-Russia Ukrainian figures tried to spread damaging claims about Joe Biden and his son as a way to tip the election in favour of Mr Trump.Among the targets of the investigation is Andriy Derkach, a member of parliament in Ukraine, who US officials previously warned then-president Trump was a...