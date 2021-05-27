Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

IN RE: Raymond N. Zellars and ...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

IN RE: Raymond N. Zellars and Yvonne Zellars, Docket GD-20-013218. Notice of Filing of the Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator. TO: Raymond N. Zellars and Yvonne Zellars, A Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator has been filed under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, 68 P.S. §1101-1111 to take possession of and rehabilitate or demolish the property located at 315 South Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15221; Lot and Block No. 175-P-368.

