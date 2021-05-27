How trust will shift the gears in the UK banking industry
Modern-day banking has been made easy, thanks to the likes of mobile-first challenger banks. They have designed their apps and offerings to meet their customer’s needs, making sure the way these apps function match the way their customers manage their finances. Their focus on improving the customer experience has led them to outdo the big banks. Estimates have even predicted these non-traditional banking providers in North America and Europe will surpass more than 145 million customers by 2024.www.finextra.com