How trust will shift the gears in the UK banking industry

It’s undeniable that the pandemic has been especially hard on small to medium enterprises, or SMEs. While multinational corporations like Amazon and Tesla have grown astronomically over the pandemic, small disruptions, like late payments on invoices which are typically survivable in normal times, are causing many SMEs to go out of business. Although there are government programs intended to assist SMEs in getting through the pandemic, many still don’t have enough liquid cash to survive while waiting for payments to be settled - so what options do they have?