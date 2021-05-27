Cancel
From dirt to art: Nature-inspired pottery-maker returns to Utah

By Deann Armes Special to the Standard-Examiner
Standard-Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarb Crosbie is a potter, “mess maker,” biologist, and steward of the earth. A nature-inspired artist who incorporates all of these elements in her work, family-made lace doilies are adorned with shells, bark, leaves, seeds ... platters and bird pieces embellish wood fragments found on hikes. “Slow-growing trees and shrubs...

