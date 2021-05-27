Cancel
GW Video Premiere: Flying Buffaloes' "A New Day Is Gonna Dawn"

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a tumultuous 2020, East Nashville-based, alt-country/roots rockers FLYING BUFFALOES emerge to deliver a message of hope for brighter days ahead with their latest single, "A New Day is Gonna Dawn." Co-written collectively by FLYING BUFFALOES and produced by Donnie Reis (Home Free, Lewis Brice, John McLaughlin, Emma Zander, Caroline Glaser, and more) at Twelve 3 South Recording, the track features the group's trademark tight harmonies and soaring instrumental solos, and echoes the group's sanguine approach to times of trouble--to fight through the darkness with positivity and light.

