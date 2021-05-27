IN RE: Evelyn McGoldrick, Marg...
IN RE: Evelyn McGoldrick, Margaret Crory and Thomas L. Crory, Docket GD-20-005241. Notice of Filing of the Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator. TO: Evelyn McGoldrick, Margaret Crory and Thomas L. Crory, A Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator has been filed under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, 68 P.S. §1101-1111 to take possession of and rehabilitate or demolish the property located at 4912 Plum Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15201; Lot and Block No. 80-G-22 A.classmart.post-gazette.com