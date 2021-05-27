Cancel
John Mailander's Forecast | Look Closer | Review

By Article Contributed by June Reedy
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unofficial fifth member of Billy Strings band is also the fiddler for Bruce Hornsby is also a published author is also curator of the Nashville collective, Forecast is also an accomplished composer and artist in his own right. John Mailander may not be a braggart so let me do that for him. The ways your body will move when you listen to John play remind me of his book, A Fiddler’s Guide to Moveable Shapes. Even if you sit perfectly still your soul will bend down to the water that John’s music fluidly provides. John Mailander’s new EP Look Closer is the next installment in his saga of music that reveals more soul-bending music with each new taste of his fiddle fond collective creative honey.

gratefulweb.com
