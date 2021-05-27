Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Northland Nature: Oaks grow new leaves, catkins

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of us who regularly walk in northland forests find that going out now, in late May, we are surrounded by happenings. Each day while walking, I note sights or sounds and think, “that wasn’t here yesterday.” This is a great time to see that there is a new story here every day. And I’m sure that there will be more tomorrow. The green leafing of trees is reaching its end. Soon the woods will have reached a complete green canopy, reminding us of last summer.

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#White Oak#Bird Migration#Red Oaks#Birch Tree#Apple Trees#Leaves#Cherry Blossoms#Orioles#Burr Oak#Pin Oak#Oak Catkins#Northland Forests#Wildflowers#Flower#Tree Branches#Wild Plum#Butterflies#Green#Starflower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Animalswhvoradio.com

New Wolf Joins Woodland Nature Station

There’s a new wolf on the block at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Officials with the Woodland Nature Station have announced the new wolf is a three-year old female, currently known as #5525 to their animal ambassador family. The arrival of the female wolf comes after the passing...
Lifestylelincolnshireworld.com

New railway station garden is looking good to grow

‘Poacher’s Patch’ is on Platform 1 and will be officially unveiled by the new mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates, on Thursday, June 3, coinciding with Volunteers Week. The Poacher Line (Grantham to Skegness) community rail team were busy wedding and planting rhubarb, tomatoes, aubergines, sunflowers, radish, lettuce and beans in the raised beds last Thursday with the help of members of Rainbow Stars.
Carver, MNswnewsmedia.com

Growing enthusiasm for new gardens

The new community garden plots in downtown Carver are a big hit in multiple ways for the gardeners who are renting the spaces. “It’s exciting to see a new spring and see the outdoors; having been so restricted with COVID and travel,” said Rachel Lareau, who is renting one of the plots. “It’s so nice to be able to see people and share a common hobby.
GardeningJamestown Sun

Doug Leier: Options exist to minimize impact of garden pests

I'll never be mistaken for a master gardener, and it really doesn't bother me. Beyond borrowing the neighbor’s tiller and breaking up the ground, I lose interest in the garden even before the first spuds are planted. But I also fully understand the pride many gardeners take in their summer...
Oregon StateDaily Triplicate

Sudden Oak Death a growing concern

The Oregon Department of Forestry is taking an aggressive tact with an invasive plant pathogen known as Sudden Oak Death, as it continues to spread in forests throughout Oregon and Northern California. Most recently, the ODF cleared 21 acres of tanoaks out of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, about 10...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Trees For Houston's New Campus is Heading to Garden Oaks

After receiving a whopping $3-million gift from the Kinder Foundation, Trees For Houston, the nonprofit that’s been busy planting 20,000 trees since the pandemic began, is now busy with another exciting new venture: A forthcoming 1.5-acre compound, called the Kinder Campus, will break ground at 2001 W. 34th St. later this year (in winter).
Gardeningpinejournal.com

Northland Nature: Flowers bloom at woods' edge

May has been a month of greening. Now, equipped with new chlorophyll-rich leaves, plants do a terrific amount of growing in June. With sunrise at about 5:15 a.m. and setting nearly at 9 p.m., plants bask in daylight, approaching 16 hours. These longer days, combined with warmth and amble rain...
Herron, MIwbkb11.com

Nature’s Kingdom gains new, “lucky” resident

HERRON, Mich. — This 11–week–old fox pup was fortunate to stumble into one Herron resident’s yard two weeks ago. He had a compound fracture and his left foreleg was rotting away. The woman who found him immediately called Michelle Sobek, owner of nature’s Kingdom Wildlife Rehab. His injuries were so...
Gardeningmgnv.org

Ground Cover

GROUND COVER: Podophyllum peltatum (Mayapple) Tried and True Native Plant Selections for the Mid-Atlantic. This native ground cover spreads to carpet the floor of mixed deciduous forests from Canada to Florida. Its showy white flowers emerge from two- leaved plants in early spring, but can be hidden by the umbrella-like leaves. Its edible fruit, the mayapple, can be used for preserves and jellies. Continue reading →
Gardeningmgnv.org

Tried and True Native Plant Selections for the Mid-Atlantic

GROUND COVER: Podophyllum peltatum (Mayapple) Tried and True Native Plant Selections for the Mid-Atlantic. This native ground cover spreads to carpet the floor of mixed deciduous forests from Canada to Florida. Its showy white flowers emerge from two- leaved plants in early spring, but can be hidden by the umbrella-like leaves. Its edible fruit, the mayapple, can be used for preserves and jellies. Continue reading →
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Nature Conservancy restores sandplain grasslands

The sandplain grasslands of Martha’s Vineyard are a rare and imperiled ecosystem that exist almost exclusively on islands in Massachusetts, and some of the most outstanding examples of these unique systems are right here in Katama. When the massive glaciers that formed our Island reached the endpoint of their advance,...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheConversationAU

Growing up with trees: new books use story and science to connect kids with nature

When I tell people I’m an environmental psychologist, they often assume that means I am a “tree hugger” and they are not entirely wrong. But it really means I spend a lot of time thinking and finding out about people’s relationships with the natural world, trees included. So when I dropped in at my local book store and saw a whole collection of new books for children about trees, I found myself wondering: What kinds of books help kids connect with trees? The question was prompted by a recent publication, The Book of Australian Trees by Inga...
North Oaks, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Remodel brings nature and light to North Oaks 'treehouse'

House hunters April Mueller and Steve Yernberg had not even seen the inside of the North Oaks listing when they decided they had to have it. The thick tree coverage, the ravine and other topographical features of the property spoke deeply to Mueller. "We were on the driveway and it...