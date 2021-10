On October 2, 2021 at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Lassen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Fir St. in Westwood for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the reporting party, who stated while working in her backyard, she witnessed a black Ford Ranger towing a utility trailer pull up and park behind her neighbor’s garage in the alley. The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Nikolas Senavsky, 43 of Westwood exited the vehicle with a handgun. An individual, later identified as David “DJ” Walker, 38 was standing near the garage, also armed with a handgun. The two briefly exchanged gunfire and then got into their prospective vehicles and fled the scene.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO