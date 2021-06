TikTok is generally a place to show off your new fit, do a little dance, or make people laugh with some candid commentary. But Madelaine Turner is aiming to elevate the platform—and she’s using cinematic videos to do it. On her TikTok page, the 27-year-old screenwriter, who is based in Long Beach, California, posts short films that channel the directorial styles of Wes Anderson, Tim Burton, and more. “I am deeply, embarrassingly, in love with storytelling in all forms,” Turner says. “I’m really drawn to filmmakers who—I think compulsively—need to color outside the lines.”