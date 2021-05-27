Booking a Hotel in 2021? These Are The Green Flags To Look For - By Laura Badiu

When Humphrey Bogart delivered his iconic “We’ll always have Paris” line in Casablanca, he might not have taken a pandemic into account. It’s been a while since we all had Paris, or any other destination for that matter, and the wanderlust is stronger than ever before. It’s human nature to want what we can’t have and after more than a year of having to say no, we, as travelers, want to finally say yes to hitting the road again. While health and safety concerns are still present, the prospect of vacations, trips, and new adventures is currently taking the wheel, in such a way that “revenge travel” is even considered the trend du jour.