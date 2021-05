There will soon be a charge to pay your Disconnect status account through the Sewage Billing office at City Hall — For accounts that are referred to the local Sewage Billing Office at City Hall because of a disconnect status, there will soon be a fee for making a payment via credit/debit card. That fee will be $2 per account transaction for Residential accounts and $12 per $500.00 increment for Commercial accounts. Users can avoid payment processing fees by paying their disconnect amount in person at the City Hall office with cash, money order or cashiers check. Personal checks are not accepted on accounts in disconnect status. Office hours are Mon-Fri, 8am to 4pm excluding Holidays.