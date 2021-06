Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has announced that the barricaded subject situation came to a close at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 5th. Despite on-going efforts to negotiate, the suspect ultimately stopped communicating with negotiators. Missoula and Flathead County Special Response Teams responded to Corvallis to assist. Distraction devices and mechanical means were deployed in an attempt to re-establish contact with the suspect. After several attempts to call into the home and call the suspect out using PA systems, a robot was deployed into the home and located the suspect deceased of an apparent suicide by gunshot. Unfortunately, it appears the suspect also shot and killed his dog.