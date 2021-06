“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.” — Martin Luther King, Jr. With all of the Memorial Day backyard BBQs and long weekend plans, it can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the festivities and forget what the holiday is actually about: to remember and honor all military personnel who have died in the service of our country. Let us never forget the sacrifices of our fallen and their families and to keep those who gave everything to protect our country at the forefront of our mind during our celebrations. It is because of their sacrifices that we enjoy the freedoms we have.