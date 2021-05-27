Tips to help you discover a new system in No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky has come a long way since its initial launch and after several other massive updates, we have now been introduced to No Man’s Sky Prisms. No Man’s Sky Prisms adds a ton of new features, new technological capabilities, and so much more, and the best part about it all is that it is an entirely free update for all players! There’s quite a few new things to talk about in No Man’s Sky Prisms, including some next-gen updates that improve performance and make the game look even more stunning, so let’s talk about everything you need to know about No Man’s Sky Prisms! This update became available for all players on June 2, 2021, and you can check out the trailer for it here!