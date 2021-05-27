Cancel
Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Event date, new shiny Pokémon, ticket prices, habitats, events, and more

By Zack Palm
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go Fest has returned for 2021. The two-day event will be happening worldwide, giving players the chance to connect through a virtual game as they collect various unique creatures spawning to celebrate developer Niantic’s 5th anniversary for Pokémon Go. You can buy your ticket right now at a discounted price to celebrate the 5th anniversary, and we’re going to detail everything players who purchase the ticket receive, along with rewards that everyone will have over the two-day weekend in July.

Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Top Things You Should Know

We finally have the details of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021. This year’s celebration is doubly special since it’s the fifth anniversary of the game and the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. It’s going to be a two-day event from July 17 to July 18, and is divided into "Catch!" for day one and "Raid!" for day two.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Luminous Legends Y Part One: Pokémon GO Event Review

The Luminous Legends Y Part One event ends tomorrow in Pokémon GO. This event came on the heels of Luminous Legends X, which ran for two weeks without a break unlike this event and introduced a handful of brand new Pokémon. Did this Dark-type event live up to the hype of its counterpart?
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Everything we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Another Pokémon Go Fest is approaching and it looks like it’ll be the most special one yet. With the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go on the horizon, Niantic is getting ready to step it up. Kicking off on July 17 at 10am local time,...
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Pokémon Go: Is Marill shiny?

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, And Pokémon Shining Pearl Release Dates Set

The Pokémon Company International dropped a few new release dates for fans to take note of concerning Pokémon Legends Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch, two of the upcoming Pokémon adventures will be making it in time just for the holiday season, whereas Pokémon Legends Arceus is dropping early next year.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What Really Gives A Shiny "Worth" In Pokémon GO?

Gible Community Day is happening in Pokémon GO on Sunday, June 6th, 2021. Ever since the release of Gible, it was expected that this Pokémon would have a Community Day. The Gible line is pseudo-Legendary like the Dratini, Larvitar, Bagon, and Beldum lines before it. These Pokémon set a pattern before Gible was even released. They'd be rare in the wild, get the Community Day, and then the torch of the most exciting catch in the game would be passed to the next pseudo-Legendary. However, the structure of Community Day changed and Gible saw it's Shiny released unceremoniously in late 2019 outside of an event and outside of a Community Day. Deino, the next pseudo-Legendary, came out… and Gible remained immensely rare, with Niantic monetizing Gible eggs and raids all throughout 2020, making it more available but keeping it at an arm's length to maintain that rarity. Of course, those who caught Shiny Gible were proud of their trophy. Now, though, Gible Community Day has been announced, and the community is largely thrilled. This is what the community expected and most are thankful to see Niantic bring an end to the dangling carrot of Gible. However, some influencers in the game's community and indeed a portion of the playerbase have made the point that their hard-fought Shiny Gible will be useless now that everyone will have one. So we wonder… what does give a Shiny worth in Pokémon GO?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon Released In Pokémon GO

The second half of the Luminous Legends Y event begins today at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. During the first part of the event, the Pokémon GO community succeeded in completing Niantic's Team GO Rocket Challenge, which tasked us with defeating 25 Million Rocket Grunts. Now that the challenge has been complete, this Eevee-themed event will be enriched with two major bonuses.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokémon GO Verizon Event May 2021

In collaboration with Verizon, Pokémon GO will be hosting its special weekend event in which players can acquire boosts for experience points or catching other Pokémon. Written in a blog post on the official Pokémon GO website, the event will start on Saturday, May 29, at noon in local times, and will last until Sunday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for Sylveon in Pokémon Go

The final Eevee evolution has arrived to Pokémon Go. Sylveon, the long-awaited Fairy-type is available for players to acquire, so long as they’re willing to put in the effort to level up an Eevee’s hearts through the buddy system. It might take a little bit of time, but it’s worthwhile for those who want to add the Fairy-type Pokémon to their list. Unlike most new Pokémon, you can acquire a shiny Sylveon, it is a good Pokémon to use in the Ultra and Master League, it does have a specific name if you want to guarantee a specific Eevee to become it. We’ve also broken the best moveset for it to learn.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Shinies include several debuts, tickets going cheap

Pokemon Go Fest is back this summer, now with added music festival trappings. It’s taking place across July 17 and 18, with virtual tickets costing just $5 (down from $15). There are tons of in-game activities, though, perhaps most notably, all-new Shiny Pokemon will be making their debut. Pokemon Go...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Memory Pak: My Very First Shiny Pokémon

Earlier this month, there was a news story about a Pokéfan who had managed to catch not only every single Pokémon, but also every single shiny. Considering that the likelihood of finding a shiny Pokémon is around 1/4096 — although you can increase the rate slightly with various methods — this is a pretty impressive feat that would have taken a lot of resets, fishing, and walking back and forth in long grass. A tedious challenge, to be sure.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you get a shiny Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

Whenever there’s a new Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go, players are hungry to learn when its shiny version is going to come out. For Syvelon, there are several questions popping up, such as how to evolve Eevee into a Sylveon, is Sylveon good, what is Syvelon’s best moveset, and what is the evolution name Eevee has to use. The evolution name can only be used once, so make sure you use that trick wisely. When it comes to answering if Syvelon has a shiny version, it’s a bit more unique than typical new Pokémon. Because Eevee can already be captured as a shiny Pokémon, you can evolve a shiny Eevee into a shiny version of Sylveon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO

One of the most anticipated pieces of information was left out of Niantic's info dump about June 2021's events in Pokémon GO today. However, those who follow the @NianticHelp Twitter were treated to a bit of information that folks who rely on the in-game notifications and official blog were not. We now know the details of the upcoming Shiny Galarian Ponyt make-up, including the date, time, and method of encounter. Let's get into it.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Galarian Ponyta appearing more often in 7 km Eggs and Timed Research featuring Galarian Ponyta plus bonus items available in Pokémon GO from June 1 at 10 a.m. to June 8 at 10 a.m. local time due to issues with Shiny Galarian Ponyta

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Update: To make up for issues with Shiny Galarian Ponyta, Niantic will be adding these bonuses from June 1st, 2021 at 10:00 am to June 8th, 2021, at 10:00 am local time:. – Galarian Ponyta...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Niantic reveals Pokémon GO June 2021 events and changes

Summer is right around the corner and, as always, Niantic is coming in to bring the heat with special events all throughout the month of June. In keeping with the tradition of switching up content at the end of the month, players can expect changes to Raid Battles, Research Breakthrough Encounters, Spotlight Hours, and more!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you catch shiny Unown during the Special Weekend 2021 event in Pokémon Go?

There are numerous events to take part in and keep track of in Pokémon Go. For those who were able to redeem a code for the Special Weekend 2021 event and jump in, it’s the perfect opportunity to encounter a few rare Pokémon you otherwise would not encounter. Many of them will be several versions of Unown, a Pokémon that normally shows up go bigger, exclusive events.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Team GO Rocket Challenge Completed In Pokémon GO

The deed has been done! Niantic announced on social media that the Pokémon GO community has defeated 25 million Team GO Rocket grunts to complete the Luminous Legends Y challenge. Now that this challenge has been completed, new and exciting features will be released in Pokémon GO during the second part of Luminous Legends Y… including a brand new Shiny Pokémon. Here's what's coming.