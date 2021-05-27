Kamadulski Excavating commits to 10-year sponsorship on new center
Sponsorship and advertising opportunities continue to attract local businesses wanting to support The RP Lumber CENTER in Edwardsville. These partnership options include the popular dasher board program. Kamadulski Excavating & Grading Co, Inc. recently signed up for the unique advertising opportunity at the new ice rink and recreational facility being developed in Edwardsville. There are approximately 20 advertising spots still available.www.ibjonline.com