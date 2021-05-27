Kamadulski Excavating commits to 10-year sponsorship on new center

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCPK: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that the nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 4, 2021, Hugh Stuart, Richard P. Clark, David Field, Kevin Ross, Peter Mitchell, and Alessandro Bitelli were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 8, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan and approved the implementation of a Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan.