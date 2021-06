Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Rumor mongering on the internet, it’s a constant threat. Last year, rumors threatened to muck up the 2020 decennial census count. Zack Schwartz built partnerships between the Census Bureau and some of the largest internet companies to successfully tamp down rumors and help maintain public trust in the Bureau and in the count. He’s a division chief at the Bureau’s IT Service Management Office, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He shared more details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.