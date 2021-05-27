Cancel
Music

Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

By MARK KENNEDY
harrisondaily.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't "Toxic.".

harrisondaily.com
Britney Spears
The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring the music of Britney Spears, including "Oops!… I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger" and "Toxic." The musical, directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere. Once Upon A One More Time centers around the tale of a women's book club made up of classic Disney princesses such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and more who all experience a feminist awakening after a fairy godmother shows up with a couple copies of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique.
