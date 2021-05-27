Venice V Hotel Opens in Los Angeles' Venice Beach Community
Proper Hospitality announced the opening of Venice V Hotel in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach community. Set in a 1915 landmark building originally called The Waldorf, the beachfront property embraces its past as a residence for A-list stars and backdrop for Hollywood films through a complete restoration that celebrates its roots and the surrounding community. Envisioned as a gathering place for today’s creative nomad, V draws inspiration from Venice’s legendary skate park, surf scene and unmatched culture for a true local experience.www.hotelnewsresource.com