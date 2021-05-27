Gibbons Spotlight with Austin Smith: Chase Cormier, Game Elite

Nevertheless, Self has faced Krzyzewski five times while at Kansas, and the Jayhawks hold a 3-2 record against the Blue Devils. The most recent contest went to Duke, which won a 68-66 nail-biter at the Champions Classic in 2019. The first contest also went to Duke in 2011-12. Deldrick "DJ" Withers is just a couple of days from arriving on campus. The three-star defensive lineman in the 2021 class will be making the trip up to Lawrence from Little Rock, Ark., where he'll join the Jayhawks for the summer workout slate.