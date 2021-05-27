Gibbons Spotlight with Austin Smith: Chase Cormier, Game Elite

On their one-year anniversary, the Austin gym changing the fitness game invites the community to experience their game-changing facility. AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HIT Athletic is celebrating a successful one year in business this month. As one could imagine, launching any business amid the global pandemic proved difficult—especially for those that depend on face-to-face interaction. Such was the case for HIT Athletic which provides families with a unique experience where they can train, strengthen, and sweat together through a variety of high-caliber classes, with smart fitness tracking (HIT Tech –technology that monitors personal real time effort) and state-of-the-art equipment, all in a unique and open facility. (Construction was completed June 2020.)