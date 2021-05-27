Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, TX

LSCO selects name for new plaza

By Isaac Windes
Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar State College Orange announced Wednesday that a new plaza currently under construction on campus will be named “Gatemouth Plaza” in honor and in memory of the late Grammy award-winning and multi-talented musician and Orange native, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown. LSCO President Thomas Johnson brought the concept to the Texas State...

www.beaumontenterprise.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, TX
City
San Marcos, TX
Orange, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Lsco#Octoberfest#The Board Of Regents#Gatemouth Plaza#Community#Legacy#Construction#Fall#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Orange, TXOrange Leader

LSCO Pharmacy Techs have Pinning Ceremony

Congratulations to the Lamar State College Orange Pharmacy Tech students who participated in their Pinning Ceremony. Students received either a Certificate of Completion or an Institutional Award (Dual Credit) from program director, Loan Nguyen. Those receiving Certificates of Completion were Genesis Ayala, Alia Brown, Angelica Garza, Candice Kellum, and Meredith...
Bridge City, TXtherecordlive.com

Bridge City High School May Student Of The Month Mclain Molley

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce has announced that the May Student of the. Month for Bridge City High School is Mclain Molley. Mlain is the son of Robin and Tanay. Molley. When asked about his future plans, Mclain said he plans to attend Lamar State College. Orange and pursue...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Orange, TXOrange Leader

WO-S’ Frazier Orange Chamber Student of the Month

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce awarded their Student of the Month to West Orange-Stark’s Ashley Frazier. Congrats Ashley. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears had fun welcoming Line 50 at their 2021-2022 Instillation Tea Ceremony. Line 49 was credited... read more.
Orange, TXkogt.com

LCI Student Council Awarded

Little Cypress Intermediate School was recently notified that its Student Council is one of only eight schools in America to receive the American Student Council Association School of Excellence Award. Selections for the award are based on projects in the areas of community service, student leadership, citizenship and school spirit...
Orange, TXOrange Leader

LC-M’s Sulak, Layman win Kiwanis Awards

Little Cypress-Mauriceville seniors John Paul Sulak and Spencer Layman have received the Q.B. Culpepper and Ben Culpepper Leadership Awards from the Kiwanis Club of Orange. The awards, which are given to Key Club students, carry a $1,000.00 scholarship. John Paul will attend Texas A&M University and Spencer has committed to Baylor University in the fall.
Orange, TXtherecordlive.com

Kiwanis Scholarship Recipients

Little Cypress-Mauriceville seniors John Paul Sulak and Spencer Layman have received the Q.B. Culpepper and Ben Culpepper Leadership Awards from the Kiwanis Club of Orange. The awards, which are given to Key Club students, carry a $1,000.00 scholarship. John Paul will attend Texas A&M University and Spencer has committed to Baylor University in the fall. Q.B. Culpepper was the founder of the Orange Kiwanis Club and a Superintendent of Mauriceville schools from 1931-1940. Ben Culpepper was his son and long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Orange. The awards are based, in part, on the student’s service to the community through Key Club and other organizations in which the student is active. Academics and need are also considerations. The scholarship program is one project of the Kiwanis Club, whose emphasis is serving the children of this community. The club also sponsors the annual Christmas Parade in downtown Orange, as well as other programs that benefit children.
Bridge City, TXOrange Leader

College dreams thrive despite pandemic for Bridge City graduate

It remains a challenging time for students during the ongoing pandemic, and Scholarship America is dedicated to supporting students’ college dreams. Twenty-two exceptional students have been selected to receive Scholarship America’s 2021 Dream Award. The Dream Award is Scholarship America’s renewable scholarship program for students with financial need who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college. Since the Dream Award was created in 2014, over $2.4 million in scholarships, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, have been awarded to 130 students.
Orange County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Free food safety conference to be held in Orange

The Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department is partnering with Texas AgriLife to host a free Food Safety Conference on Aug. 3 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. Registration for the free event is available at orange.agrilife.org at the registration link and ends on July 10.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

LSCO’s Dean Crockett visits WO-S Eighth graders

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) Dean Suzonne Crockett visited last week with the West Orange-Stark (WOS) 8th graders who have been selected to enroll in the Early College High School Program with LSCO next year. The Early College High School Program enables students in 9th-12th grades to combine high school...
Orange, TXtherecordlive.com

Lamar State College Orange breaks record for number of spring graduates

Despite a challenging year full of a global pandemic, two hurricanes within a 6-week period, and a disruptive winter storm, Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) will graduate 175 students on May 15th, an all-time record for a Spring graduation. In fact, this number represents a 40% increase over last year's number of Spring graduates.
Orange, TXkogt.com

Spring Record At LSCO

Despite a challenging year full of a global pandemic, two hurricanes within a 6-week period, and a disruptive winter storm, Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) will graduate 175 students on May 15th; an all-time record for a Spring graduation. In fact, this number represents a 40% increase over last year’s number of Spring graduates.
Orange, TXkogt.com

Awards For Honesty and Integrity

The Masonic Lodge in Orange recently gave out Honesty and Integrity Awards to six area students. They include Montana Dileo and Andy McDow of Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Karlie Hogg and Jadon Jones of West Orange-Stark and from Deweyville, Reagan Lee and Tillman Strickland. The awards were handed out by Clint Dupuy.
Orange County, TXtherecordlive.com

Stark Reading Contest County Final Winners

The Board of Directors and administrative staff of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation congratulate the winners of the 2021 County Finals of the 117th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation. On Sunday, April 25, 2021, students who had previously won first place at the various local level competitions held at each of the five Orange County public high schools competed in the categories of Declamation and Interpretive Reading at the County Finals held at the Lutcher Theater. This year's Contest had adjustments due to COVID-19, so the Contestants were recorded on stage and separate judging took place on Saturday, May 1.
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Stark Reading Contest winners announced

The Board of Directors and administrative staff of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation congratulate the winners of the 2021 County Finals of the 117th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation. On Sunday, April 25, 2021, students who had previously won first place at the various local level competitions held at each of the five Orange County public high schools competed in the categories of Declamation and Interpretive Reading at the County Finals held at the Lutcher Theater. This year’s Contest had adjustments due to COVID-19, so the Contestants were recorded on stage and separate judging took place on Saturday, May 1.
Port Arthur, TXOrange Leader

Orange helps prepare for PA Southeast Texas Veteran’s Stand-Down

There will be 58 vendors participating in the Southeast Texas Veteran’s Stand-Down event along with numerous health-related groups providing all types of free health-related check-ups/screenings from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday. The Gulf Coast Health Center and the City of Port Arthur Health Department will also be providing...
Orange, TXOrange Leader

Sip, Shop, Scholarships

Mathews Jewelers Orange and the Rotary Club of Orange teamed up together to host a fundraising event to help raise scholarship funds for area students. Pior to the April 24 event, Spring Sip and Shop, Orange Rotary was concerned it may have to change the amount given in scholarships from $1000 to $500. The event was such a success the club was able to provide five scholarships to graduating seniors. Tina Romero.
Orange County, TXtherecordlive.com

County taps HOT fund for fishing tourney

Orange is set to host a couple hundred college bass fishing teams July 8-10 in the Texas B.A.S.S. Nation Sabine River fishing tournament. County Commissioners approved a $15,000 payment from the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund to pay the host fee. The tournament, based at Orange Boat Ramp, is a last-chance...
Orange, TXkogt.com

WOSMS Students In LSCO Program

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO)’s Dean Suzonne Crockett congratulated the newly-selected Early College High School students at West Orange-Stark Middle School last week. This new cohort will begin the Early College High School program in the fall when they enter their freshman year at West Orange-Stark High School. The Early College High School Program enables students in 9th-12th grades to combine high school courses and college-level courses to earn an associate degree before they even graduate from high school.