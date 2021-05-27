Mitch McConnell’s Gift to Progressives
Republicans plan to mount their first legislative blockade of the Biden presidency this week, and progressive activists are ready to send them a thank-you note. The GOP’s maiden filibuster won’t come on a tax increase or Medicare for All or the Green New Deal—not even on the Democrats’ big voting-rights package. No, Republicans are planning to block the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the Capitol that terrorized members of both parties.www.msn.com