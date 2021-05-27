Cancel
Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell’s Gift to Progressives

By Russell Berman
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans plan to mount their first legislative blockade of the Biden presidency this week, and progressive activists are ready to send them a thank-you note. The GOP’s maiden filibuster won’t come on a tax increase or Medicare for All or the Green New Deal—not even on the Democrats’ big voting-rights package. No, Republicans are planning to block the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the Capitol that terrorized members of both parties.

Related
Congress & CourtsDouglas County Sentinel

Murphy: Senate GOP shirks their duty

I pretty much have life figured out, but there are things I don’t understand. Like: why people point lasers at airplanes; physical fights over mask-wearing rules; the thought process of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA and why Senate Republicans chose power over country by refusing to vote for the bipartisan inquiry into the January 6 assault on the Capitol.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Schumer Schedules a Showdown

When the Senate broke for recess ahead of Memorial Day weekend—immediately after Senate Republicans filibustered legislation that would have established an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues about the grind that awaited them when they returned on June 7.
Congress & CourtsFort Bend Herald

Democrat Kabuki

"If you elect us, we will repeal Obamacare," Republicans claimed in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Each victory brought a goal post shift. Ultimately, the Republican Party never got rid of the Affordable Care Act. The same happened with Planned Parenthood. Despite Republican control, reconciliation processes that bypass the filibuster and Republican presidents, Planned Parenthood funding remained.
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Commentary: Joe Manchin and the teeter totter

INDIANAPOLIS—It took a remarkable set of circumstances to make Joe Manchin the second most powerful person in America. If former President Donald Trump hadn’t gone into a post-election self-pity party from which he has yet to emerge, Republicans likely would have won the two run-off elections in Georgia. And Manchin,...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Virginia Heffernan: What's the matter with Kyrsten Sinema?

The original filibuster is a very Roman move. In the ancient world, Roman senators like Cato the Younger were notorious blowhards who thrived on delivering long speeches to prove their stamina and talent at oratory. The U.S. Senate is the only legislative body on the planet that still regularly lets...
Congress & Courtsbtrtoday.com

Kyrsten Sinema's Filibuster Logic is Flawed

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has spent most of 2021 establishing that she doesn’t really care about her constituents. She made a show out of rejecting the $15 minimum wage proposal in the American Rescue Plan, continues siding with big business on the PRO Act, and sports dismissive jewelry to hammer the point home that the people she serves don’t much matter to her.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Manchin offers little comfort to frustrated Democrats

(CNN) — The riddle of Joe Manchin is going to drive his fellow Democrats to distraction. The senator from West Virginia, who sits at the fulcrum of Washington's balance of power, signaled in a new CNN exclusive interview that he's nowhere near ready -- yet -- to loosen a grip that is stalling President Joe Biden's ambitious agenda.
Presidential ElectionFrankfort Times

AP FACT CHECK: Manchin, Sinema do not vote with GOP more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching the facts when he suggests that two moderate Democrats in the Senate might be a reason why his legislative agenda, such as a sweeping voting rights bill, isn’t quickly getting done on Capitol Hill. In a Senate divided 50-50 where legislation effectively...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

We Asked Kyrsten Sinema's Office for One (1) Example Where the Filibuster Created Bipartisan Comity

It cannot be said that Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are responsible for placing American democracy on the edge of a cliff. This is a development decades in the making, the result of a ceaselessly radicalizing Republican Party and a Democratic opposition that has often lacked the courage and conviction to stop the slide. But now that we have truly arrived, with Republican state legislatures going all out to suppress the vote—and, crucially, to make it easier to overturn future election results they do not like—based on an insane lie for which they have not provided a shred of evidence, and with Republicans at the federal level blocking an investigation into an attempted insurrection following the last election result they did not like, Manchin and Sinema are playing a crucial role. They could work with the rest of the Democratic congressional caucus to arrest this slide at long last. Instead, they're sidestepping.