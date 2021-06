When the new BMW M4 Convertible was spotted testing at the Nurburgring earlier this month, we suggested that an official reveal could be just weeks away. Well, that's turned out to be true as BMW has just taken the covers off its newest addition to the M family. This is the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible and it's a significant departure from its predecessor. Not only is it equipped with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system for the first time but it uses a new soft-top that is significantly lighter than the retractable hardtop fitted to the outgoing model. However, don't expect to find a manual transmission here as you'll walk away disappointed.