Secretary of state warns residents to be aware of scams

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScams involve emails or text messages asking residents to provide personal information. Secretary of State Jesse White is warning Illinois residents to be on alert for multiple texting and emailing scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office seeking personal information. White said his office is working with...

www.ibjonline.com
State
Illinois State
#Id Cards#Identity Theft#Secretary Of State#Social Security Number#Consumer Scams#State Secretary#State Information#General Secretary#Secretary General#Illinoisans#Consumer Fraud Hotline#Illinois Residents#Scammers#Robocalls#Attorney General#Malware#Text Message#People#Victim#Immediate Action
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
