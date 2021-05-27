Cancel
Usher: 'Confessions' sequel album coming out this year

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
harrisondaily.com
 14 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher has a confession — he's almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album. The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated

harrisondaily.com
Usher
#Confessions#A Confession#Star#Ap#Subscription#Subscribers#Los Angeles
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Thursday Reissue Long Out Of Print Album 'Waiting'

Thursday have reissued their long out of print 1999 debut album "Waiting". After being unavailable fans can now get the record digitally and in various limited edition vinyl editions. Frontman Geoff Rickly had this to say, "Most people think 'Full Collapse' is our first album but twenty two years ago,...
MusicYour EDM

Tchami Reveals Forthcoming ‘Year Zero’ Remix Album, First Song Out Friday

Tchami unleashed his much anticipated and critically acclaimed debut album Year Zero in 2020 — and in 2021, it’s getting remixed. The producer recently took to Twitter to share the news. The first Year Zero remix drops this Friday and he wants to know — “can you guess the remixer?” Several potential names have been thrown into the mix including DJ Snake, Ibranovski, and AC Slater, but all signs point to Malaa.
Musicfortwaynesnbc.com

Grammys change rules for album of the year award

NEW YORK (AP) — The Recording Academy has updated its rules for the album of the year Grammy, giving more producers and songwriters a better chance at winning the top award. The academy announced Wednesday that any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for album of the year will also earn a nomination — even if the music creator co-wrote one song on the 10-track project.
MusicRefinery29

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Are Pretty Sure She Has Another Album Coming Out Soon

Our tears still have yet to dry following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's riotous, heartache-inducing debut album Sour, and already fans have theories about an upcoming sequel in the works — and honestly, they don't sound that farfetched. The most prominent comes from TikToker Cody Johnathan (@codyjohnathan. Sour will be...
MusicEDMTunes

Genix’s Debut Album Coming Fall 2021

There’s a lot going on in Genix’s world. Last week, he took to social media to give the latest news regarding what he’s been working on. He was announced as support to Above & Beyond at their sold-out ABGT450 show in London in August. That’s already a huge accomplishment as the world is finally opening up. He then announced that he would be releasing a new track, ‘Numb‘, on June 4th. Alongside the release of the track, Damion Houchen added that his debit album titled 199X is now available for preorder!
Musichypefresh.co

Quavo: “Culture III Will Be the Album of the Year”

Quavo declared Culture III “the greatest album of this year” in a recent interview with Complex. “I feel like this album going to open up the world. We’re having fun and smiling again,” he said. “Everybody’s been hurtin’, and going through this pandemic, and losing loved ones. I feel like this is a breakthrough. This is the sonic boom to the new life and new world that we live in. We’ve been going through this pandemic for like a year-and-a-half.”
MusicSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Foxing coming to the Pageant for album release concert

Foxing’s “DDTM” release show is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $18-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. The venue’s box office is not currently open. Foo Fighters line up a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tour date. El Monstero is 'Coming Back...
Musicradiofacts.com

New Album from GoldLink Coming June 18th!

Today, GoldLink, one of the most innovative artists in hip-hop, announces his third studio album, HARAM!, is set for a June 18 release via Squaaash Club/RCA Records.The album is currently available for pre-save at multiple digital service providers. Coinciding with this announcement, GoldLink shares “White Walls,” a new track (with...
MusicVulture

DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Is Out Now

Months before his April death, New York rap legend DMX was talking about a new, feature-packed album. That album, Exodus, was nearly complete upon the rapper’s death, and after finishing touches from producer and friend Swizz Beatz, it’s out now. The album is DMX’s eighth, and his first on Def Jam since 2003’s Grand Champ. Nearly every track on Exodus has a feature, from fellow New York icons like Jay-Z, Nas, and the LOX to other rap giants like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg to up-and-comers like the Griselda Crew and Moneybagg Yo to singers like Bono, Alicia Keys, and Usher (and a Marvin Gaye sample on top of it all). “He never really rocked with features like that, and he was just like, ‘I wanna change that up,’” Swizz remembered in a May 24 listening session with press. “And he was like, ‘I don’t have to do so many verses.’ So he was being slick too,” the rapper-producer joked. While DMX originally teased a feature with late New York drill pioneer Pop Smoke, Swizz said Pop’s verse ended up being used elswhere; Swizz said he tapped Moneybagg Yo for a new verse, and that was the only part of the album DMX did not hear before his death.
Los Angeles, CAharrisondaily.com

Sheryl Underwood of 'The Talk' to host Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk” will host the Daytime Emmy Awards. She’ll preside over the 48th annual ceremony on June 25 in Los Angeles. Underwood co-hosted last …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
CelebritiesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new this week: 'The Conjuring' sequel, Liz Phair album, 'The Kings,' more

“Boogie”: Takahashi, in his first feature film role, stars as the titular Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a Chinese American high school basketball prodigy in Queens, N.Y. “The Courier": Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a British spy in this Cold War thriller set during the Cuban Missile Crisis. “Your Honor": Bryan Cranston again...
Los Angeles, CAUSA Today

These are his confessions: Usher says he's ready to drop 'Confessions 2' later this year

LOS ANGELES — Usher has a confession — he’s almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album “Confessions.”. The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated album “Confessions 2” this year. The singer didn’t offer a definitive release date, but he expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.
MusicVulture

The Grammys Make It Easier to Earn Album of the Year Trophies

The Recording Academy continues to address recent Grammy criticisms and issues, particularly regarding the Album of the Year award, with a slew of newly passed changes. According to its website, the Recording Academy’s new changes include allowing all contributors to an Album of the Year trophy to earn a trophy, rather than previously restricting trophies to musicians, producers, songwriters, and engineers who contributed to 33 percent or more of the album’s playing time. Here’s how that rule went into play recently: Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, did not take home his own trophy when Swift’s folklore won Album of the Year, because at the time, he was only credited as a co-writer on “exile” and “betty” (as William Bowery, of course). Later, in April, he was added as a co-producer on six tracks — “exile,” “my tears ricochet,” “august,” “this is me trying,” “illicit affairs,” and “betty” — and thus became a credited winner. (It’s not uncommon for credits to be updated after a win.) Under the new rules, he would have gotten a trophy from the start, off his “exile” and “betty” writing credits alone.