Public Health

Residents warned to keep Covid vaccine dates

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManx residents who try to reschedule dates for their second Covid vaccine doses without good reason face being put to the back of the queue, the government has warned. People who cannot keep bookings must call 111 and explain their reasons, but exemptions will only be made for specific clinical reasons.

Public HealthWAPT

Keep your COVID-19 vaccine card safe in a stylish sleeve

For those who have gotten vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, the vaccination card is an important document that needs to be kept safe. So why not make it fun? Below are some great leather and vinyl options for keeping your vaccination record safe and dry. Want a plain, clear option...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Covid variant vaccine deal 'will keep UK one step ahead of virus'

The UK Government has started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a “variant vaccine” adapted to tackle the variant first identified in South Africa, Matt Hancock has announced. This will ensure the UK vaccination programme remains one step ahead of the virus, said the Health Secretary. In a speech delivered...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County COVID Numbers Keep Dropping; Officials Credit Vaccines

Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to tumble Tuesday, a positive sign as the planned lifting of virus-related restrictions across the state grows closer and another holiday weekend looms. According to weekly figures released by the state, the county’s average daily rate of new COVID-19 infections fell to 0.9 per...
Public HealthTelegraph

Vaccines keeping Covid patients out of intensive care, say NHS chiefs

Vaccination is keeping Covid patients out of intensive care, NHS bosses have said, as data shows that Indian variant hotspots have started to pass their peaks. As the Government continues to consider whether to release all Covid restrictions on June 21, the latest data shows that the number of patients in hospital with the virus in Bolton had fallen to 43 on Monday after peaking at 49 last week.
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Health department updates COVID-19 vaccine clinics' dates and times

District Health Department Four updated its COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule Tuesday afternoon and is now offering vaccines at some clinics to people as young as 12 years old in its service area. The local health department services those who live and work in Cheboygan, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties....
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

COVID-19 has impacted businesses from keeping up to date on fire inspections

During the pandemic, businesses took hit after hit, and often, companies were faced with tough choices to stretch the budget. James Tomes, the president and CEO of Telgian, a Phoenix-based company that specializes in fire safety, said he is concerned that some businesses may have deferred inspections and maintenance because of COVID-19.
Public Healthbarakbulletin.com

NGO demands vaccination for residents of Chutodudhpatil as the hospital is used for Covid patients

Except for the Silchar Medical College & Hospital, SM Deb Civil Hospital and all the private hospitals of Silchar, only the Chhotodudhpatil Model Hospital under the Borkhola Vidha Sabha constituency happens to be the only rural hospital offering Covid treatment in the Cachar district. Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli herself went to the village and initiated the Covid ward there. However, about 30,000 residents of the region have not been vaccinated yet. People in the area are terrified to know that there are patients infected with the Coronavirus next to the house. And as they are deprived of vaccines till now, there is some resentment in the minds of the people towards the government and the administration.
WorldTravel Weekly

Canary Islands allows vaccinated visitors with no Covid test

The Canary Islands has updated its entry requirements to allow for those who have been fully-vaccinated against Covid to visit official tourist accommodation without taking a test. The islands, which currently have an exemption from the blanket Foreign Office advice against all but essential travel, are hopeful of being included...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Austin's Bumble joins other dating apps in encouraging COVID vaccinations

Austin-based Bumble is among a number of dating apps and sites offering incentives and encouraging users to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Bumble, Tinder, Match and OkCupid are rolling out features as that will allow vaccinated people to display badges that say they are vaccinated, along with creating filters that can limit potential dates to people who are vaccinated, among other features. It's the latest round of pandemic-friendly features added by the companies since March 2020.
Public Healththinkpol.ca

Manitoba to keep schools closed, spending up to $1M to encourage COVID vaccinations

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is keeping many schools closed and boosting promotions of COVID-19 vaccines while it continues to battle a third-wave pandemic surge. Schools in Winnipeg, Brandon and some other hard-hit areas moved to remote learning earlier in the spring because of high case counts in their regions. The government had floated the idea of reopening classes next week, but announced Thursday students will continue to stay home for the most part.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.