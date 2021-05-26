Actor Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney's "The Little Mermaid," has died. Wright was 74 and a stage veteran who had appeared in Broadway musicals and other films, as critic Bob Mondello remembers.

Here’s a fun fact about My Fair Lady: when it was made, it had a production budget of $17 million, making it the most expensive movie ever made to that point (adjusted for inflation, that comes out to about $146 million today, which still doesn’t touch the present's most expensive movies). But here’s the thing: it looks expensive. You take in these immaculate sets and amazing costumes and the money is up there on screen, not in VFX where we normally spend it, but on other departments that typically don’t create big CGI things. My Fair Lady is a good example of the lavish studio musical that reached its zenith in the 1960s before eventually falling away in the 1970s. But in My Fair Lady, we see the genre firing on all cylinders, and that becomes clear with its new 4K disc.