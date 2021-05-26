Actor Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney's "The Little Mermaid," has died. Wright was 74 and a stage veteran who had appeared in Broadway musicals and other films, as critic Bob Mondello remembers.
SAMUEL WRIGHT: (As Sebastian the crab) Ariel, listen to me. The human world, it's a mess. Life under the sea is better than anything they got up there. (Singing) The seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake. MONDELLO: That accent was not his in real life. He grew up...www.npr.org