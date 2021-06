Round 1 Team Results / Round 1 Individual Results / Round 1 Team and Individual Results / Round 2 Tee Times. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (seminoles.com) – Seminole All-American Beatrice Wallin is in a tie for 19th place in the individual standings, and the Florida State Women’s Golf Team is in 11th place in the team standings after the first round of the NCAA Division I Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club. Wallin is only four strokes out of the individual lead and the Seminoles are just 10 strokes behind Texas with three rounds remaining to be played. The top 15 teams after three rounds of stroke play advance to the final round of stroke play before the field is cut to the final eight for match play that begins Tuesday. The national champion will be crowned on Wednesday after three rounds of match play.