Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Zinedine Zidane resigns as manager of Real Madrid

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZinedine Zidane resigned as manager of Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced Thursday. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring to an end his current spell as coach of our club," Real Madrid said in a statement. "It's time now to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion for all these years, and for what he represents for Real Madrid. ... He knows that Real Madrid is and always will be his home."

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#La Liga#Spanish#Espn#Rival Atletico Madrid#Club Legend Raul#France#League Crowns#Replacements#Time#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid coach Zidane raises fresh doubts about his future

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has raised fresh doubts about his future. Real Madrid put in an impressive display against Granada on Thursday which keeps them in the LaLiga Santander title race, but a big test awaits at Estadio San Mames on Sunday against Athletic Club. Zinedine Zidane spoke to...
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid coach Zidane: I'm very proud of my squad

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he's proud of his players ahead of their clash with Athletic Bilbao. Real need victory to keep pressure on LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid. Zidane said, "I'm very proud of my squad. After everything we've been through, we've just kept on working and been focused...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid defender Nacho: Players want Zidane to stay

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists the players expect coach Zinedine Zidane to stay next season. After victory at Athletic Bilbao, Zidane denied reports he had informed his players that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign. And Sunday's matchwinner Nacho stated: "In football one moment you...
Soccerswiowanewssource.com

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
Soccercricketsoccer.com

I only focus on the present, not the future or the past: Zinedine Zidane

This has been a testing season for Real Madrid and all know this. They have faced near-elimination from the group stages of the Champions League, still, advanced to the semifinals while in the La Liga, they were at risk of playing in the Europa League, still, they managed to keep the fight alive.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Spanish football morning headlines: Zidane tells dressing room he’s leaving, Allegri an option to take over at Madrid, Barcelona playing for pride and the Pichichi

Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room he’s leaving Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane has told the dressing room that he’s leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season according to Marca. A meeting took place last Saturday after Chelsea eliminated Los Blancos from the Champions League, just before they played Sevilla in La Liga. The Frenchman did it after training, delaying the start of his press conference. Zidane has eight days left in charge of Madrid, two games to play to win his third league title.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Zidane decides to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season -report

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, according to a report from Onda Cero which was then confirmed by MARCA, AS and other outlets like Goal.com. Zidane has already told the players that he will be leaving and Raul, Allegri and Joachim Low are the main candidates to replace him, with the current Castilla coach being the favorite, per that same report.
SoccerTribal Football

STUNNER! Zidane tells Real Madrid players he's leaving

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players he will leave at the end of the season. Zidane has already told the Real Madrid first-team squad that he will leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, says Marca. He won't stay on as coach for next year.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Zinedine Zidane 'tells Real Madrid squad that he WILL leave this summer' as Los Blancos coach prepares to wave goodbye to the Bernebeu for a second time even if they win LaLiga

Zinedine Zidane reportedly told his Real Madrid players that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season following their draw with Sevilla last Sunday. As Sportsmail revealed this week, the Frenchman will walk away from the club at the end of the campaign even if they win the LaLiga title amid a tussle with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for the Spanish crown.