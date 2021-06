How have I never made these lemon blueberry yogurt muffins before? I have no idea! They are clearly super tasty but I think what makes them top dog is the addition of yogurt. The yogurt really adds a softness to the texture which isn’t there otherwise. It almost makes it more decadent in a way, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that means it’s heavy. It’s soo not! It’s actually super light – like how?! I don’t know – we have the yogurt to thank for that though.