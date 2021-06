If you've been paying attention to Chicago's emergency travel order—the set of domestic travel guidelines first released by city officials in July 2020—you may have noticed a gradual decrease in the number of states included on the order's “orange” tier, which requires non-vaccinated folks entering or returning to Chicago to either voluntarily quarantine for 10 days or receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival. Now, thanks to decreasing COVID-19 caseloads across the country, the travel order is about to hit a new milestone: Beginning on Friday, June 4, all states will be moved to the “yellow” tier, meaning that post-travel quarantine and testing requirements have effectively been dropped.