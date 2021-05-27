Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle - Launch Trailer

Dodgeball is all about running, catching and dodging so it makes perfect sense it’d fit right at home in a video game setting. Knockout City is here to deliver on such an adventure, allowing players to team up and duke it out in arenas to fight to the last standing in chaotic matches. Players can take on casual matches or go head to head in ranked mode in order to prove who the best on the court really is. Those wanting to see if it’s for them can take on the free trials and see if they enjoy the dodgeball action in this brand new title.