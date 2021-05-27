Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer, and prepare for the arrival of the American Union of Usonia faction in the Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle DLC, available now on PC. Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle brings the Usonia Faction with over 20 new units, along with a complete Usonia campaign, three new playable characters, new playable allies from the Arabia faction, new multiplayer maps, new flying units for all factions, and new structures and anti-air defenses for all factions.www.ign.com