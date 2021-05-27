Cancel
Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle - Launch Trailer

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the launch trailer, and prepare for the arrival of the American Union of Usonia faction in the Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle DLC, available now on PC. Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle brings the Usonia Faction with over 20 new units, along with a complete Usonia campaign, three new playable characters, new playable allies from the Arabia faction, new multiplayer maps, new flying units for all factions, and new structures and anti-air defenses for all factions.

www.ign.com
#Iron Harvest#Playable Characters#The Usonia Faction#Operation Eagle Dlc#Trailer#Flying#Maps#Anti Air Defenses#Allies#Campaign
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Just Die Already launch trailer

Curve Digital and DoubleMoose Games have issued a launch trailer for Just Die Already, their old people mayhem sandbox game. Give it a look below. Just Die Already is available for Switch as an eShop download. Learn more about the game here.
Video GamesIGN

Port Royale 4 - Buccaneers DLC Launch Trailer

Step into the shoes of a notorious 17th-century swashbuckler in Port Royale 4's Buccaneers DLC, available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version to arrive at a later date in 2021. Check out the trailer. In the Port Royale 4: Buccaneers expansion, piracy is at its peak and players will work to become an infamous 17th-century Caribbean buccaneer. The expansion introduces the brand-new 'Buccaneer' game mode where scallywags-in-training can amass a scurvy crew, capture or build their own pirate fleet (including the vessels the 'Pirate Barque' and 'Galleon') and raise the notorious Jolly Roger while exploring the Caribbean.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Take a Visit to Knockout City with the Launch Trailer

Dodgeball is all about running, catching and dodging so it makes perfect sense it’d fit right at home in a video game setting. Knockout City is here to deliver on such an adventure, allowing players to team up and duke it out in arenas to fight to the last standing in chaotic matches. Players can take on casual matches or go head to head in ranked mode in order to prove who the best on the court really is. Those wanting to see if it’s for them can take on the free trials and see if they enjoy the dodgeball action in this brand new title.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

King of Seas launch trailer

Team17 and 3DClouds have uploaded a launch trailer for King of Seas, their new action RPG set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world. We have it below. King of Seas is out now on the Switch eShop. You can find more information about the game here.
Video GamesIGN

Star Citizen - Invictus Launch Week 2951 Trailer

Celebrate the UEE Navy during Star Citizen's Invictus Launch Week event, available now through June 1, 2021. During the event, players can play the game for free, 59 vehicles will be available for players to test fly for free, explore the interior of an in-service UEE Javelin and join ship tour groups led by NPCs who will share the history of the War Hammer and UEE, and more.
Video GamesIGN

Promesa - Launch Trailer

Watch the trailer for Promesa, a contemplative experience where you'll wander through the dreams, memories, and fantasies emerging from a dialogue between a grandfather and his grandchild. Promesa is available now on PlayStation 4, as well as PC.
Video GamesIGN

Gutwhale - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Gutwhale, a finite rogue-lite about managing the space between you and your ammo, while fighting your way through a digestive system. Gutwhale is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths launch trailer

Mojang Studios has published a trailer for the new Hidden Depths DLC for Minecraft Dungeons, which just debuted today. Have a look at the video below. We have more information about Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths here.
Video GamesIGN

Necromunda: Hired Gun - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer

Check out the cinematic launch trailer for Necromunda: Hired Gun, the bounty hunting first-person shooter that puts a loyal "cyber-mastiff" dog by your side as you complete your contracts. Necromunda: Hired Gun launches digitally on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on June 1. If you'd like to purchase a physical copy, those will be available on June 30.
Video GamesIGN

Beautiful Desolation - Console Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for a look at what to expect in this upcoming sci-fi adventure game, Beautiful Desolation, available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 28, 2021. The game is also available now on PC. In Beautiful Desolation, you are flung into a futuristic, alternate-reality South Africa landscape dominated by advanced alien technology that's both revered and reviled. Explore, solve puzzles, make key dialogue choices and be prepared to face tough decisions in a sci-fi setting featuring locations from thriving African sci-fi villages to crumbling tropical cities, mutated forests, and bone-dry ocean beds.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Chomp into this Maneater Switch launch trailer

After a long wait, Maneater is out now on Switch. Developers Tripwire Interactive celebrated the occasion with a shiny new launch trailer that showcases this visceral feeding frenzy at its finest. Check it out below (the video is age-restricted, however, so you may have to follow the link to YouTube).
Video Gameshomecrux.com

Secretlab Launches Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition Chair

The award-winning gaming seat maker Secretlab had in collaboration with HBO Licensing & Retail released official Game of Thrones gaming chairs a few years back. Over again for the 10th anniversary of the popular movie series, Secretlab has re-launched the Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition chair. It is a limited edition seat that re-imagines the Iron Throne with all the proprietary upgrades of the 2020 Series.
Video GamesIGN

Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah - Official Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Conan Exile's Isle of Siptah expansion, available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Isle of Siptah expansion brings three new factions of NPCs, a new religion, and more to the online survival game. The new expansion takes place on the mysterious and perilous Isle of Siptah. The island features more than a dozen new dungeons, known as vaults, surges of sorcery that spawn vile creatures and NPCs, and an ominous dark tower surrounded by a magical storm. It also comes with two new building sets, allowing you to construct pirate themed towns of flotsam and majestic castles with stormglass, as well as new mounts, weapons, and armor.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World launch trailer

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World has officially launched on Switch worldwide. A new trailer for the game has come in to celebrate the release – see it below. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is available physically and digitally on Switch. More information about the game is located here.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Far Cry 6” October Launch & New Trailers

Ubisoft has announced that the long anticipated open-world shooter title “Far Cry 6” will be released on October 7th along with revealing new gameplay across several trailers. Set on the fictional Caribbean island Yara with lush tropical environments and decaying urban landscapes, Giancarlo Esposito stars as Presidente Anton Castillo –...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Wing of Darkness: launch trailer and screenshots

Wing of Darkness, a high-speed 3D shooting game developed by Production Exabilities, comes out on June 3rd worldwide. It’s available for digital pre-purchase for 29.99€/ £24.99 / $29.99 / 3 278 Yen. In Japan, the game does offer an English language option, which is pretty handy for those who want to import the physical release.
Video GamesIGN

Very Very Valet - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for the couch co-op party game, Very Very Valet, available now on Nintendo Switch. In Very Very Valet, 1 to 4 players control an "elite" team of puppet valets, working together to overcome any and all valet-related challenges. It's going to take teamwork and a certain "just park it anywhere" mentality to save the world from a severe parking crisis.
Video GamesIGN

Super Bomberman R Online - Launch Trailer

Check out the trailer for Super Bomberman R Online, available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Steam. In Super Bomberman R Online, compete against up to 64 players from around the world in this explosive survival battle.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Final Trailer

Koei Tecmo have released the final gameplay trailer for Japanese historical musou action game Samurai Warriors 5. As previously reported, the game is set after the Onin War of the Sengoku period. The old feudal system has collapsed, and Japan is in constant civil war. Nobunaga now seeks to unite all of Japan.