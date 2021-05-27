Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with DARA
We had the pleasure of interviewing DARA over Zoom video!. DARA is one of the biggest popstars in Bulgaria. Thanks to her alluring charisma, exciting personality and distinctive voice, she is part of the country’s biggest music label Virginia Records since 2016. With over 60 million views on of her videos and 8 singles so far, all her tracks have been #1 in the Official Airplay Chart in Bulgaria. She has worked with top music producers like Chris Young, Jungleboi and Yoad Nevo, who works with artists such as Rihanna, G-Eazy, Kylie Minogue, Cara Delevigne, The Black Eyed Peas and Rod Stewart.americansongwriter.com