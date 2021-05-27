Elizabeth Mitchell Joins ‘First Kill’ as Netflix Vampire Drama Rounds Out Cast
“Lost” alum Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of Netflix’s lesbian teen vampire drama “First Kill.”. Based on a short story of the same name by Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, the show centers on Julliette Fairmont — who was born a vampire but is determined to not be a monster — and Calliope Burns, a fearless, headstrong monster hunter. Sarah Catherine Hook (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) was previously cast as Juliette, with Imani Lewis (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”) set to play Calliope.www.thewrap.com