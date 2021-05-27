Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins ‘First Kill’ as Netflix Vampire Drama Rounds Out Cast

By Reid Nakamura
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Lost” alum Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of Netflix’s lesbian teen vampire drama “First Kill.”. Based on a short story of the same name by Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, the show centers on Julliette Fairmont — who was born a vampire but is determined to not be a monster — and Calliope Burns, a fearless, headstrong monster hunter. Sarah Catherine Hook (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) was previously cast as Juliette, with Imani Lewis (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”) set to play Calliope.

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Elizabeth Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Hunter#Netflix Series#Vampires#Drama#Netflix Inc#Julliette Fairmont#Belletrist Productions#Imprint#Creator#Executive Producer#The Conjuring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Netflix Vampire Drama Series FIRST KILL Completes Casting

Casting has been completed for FIRST KILL, the upcoming vampire hunter Netflix series based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab. FIRST KILL stars Sarah Catherine Hook as “Julliette Fairmont,” who was born a vampire but determined to not be a monster; and...
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Kyo Ra in The Sandman? Actress joins cast of Netflix series

As Netflix announces 12 new cast members for the upcoming series The Sandman, we explore who Kyo Ra will star as. On 26 May 2021, more A-List actors were confirmed as cast members of Netflix’s The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Monarchy Drama ‘Red Queen’ in the Works at Peacock From Elizabeth Banks

Peacock is developing a drama set in an alternate near-future. The NBCUniversal-backed streamer has landed rights to Red Queen, the New York Times best-selling book form author Victoria Aveyard, with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman attached to exec produce. The potential series, which is currently in the development stages, is...
MoviesBroadway.com

Debra Messing Joins Cast of Netflix's 13 Movie Adaptation

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Emmy winner Debra Messing has joined the cast of the upcoming 13 film adaptation, according to Deadline. The stage and screen star will play Evan Goldman’s mother in the Netflix movie, which is based on the Jason Robert Brown musical of the same name.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Escape Room' survivors join new cast in first sequel pics

May 24 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the first four pictures from the horror movie sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Monday. The film opens July 16 in theaters. Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, who played characters who survived a real life or death escape room in the 2019 film, will return.
TV SeriesVulture

Netflix Posts Its Sandman Casting Announcement to the Drama-Club Door

Rejoice, ye nerds! Today, Neil Gaiman released a new piece of writing. It’s not a book or a script. It’s a blog post, for Netflix, announcing some casting news for the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of his beloved Sandman comic series. We already learned in January that Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge will play Dream, lord of the dreaming. But, as Gaiman writes, “there are more parts to be announced. And I thought it would be fun to tell you about some of them, and the thinking behind them.” Notably, both Gaiman’s blog post and the casting graphics posted to Twitter include the pronouns of all actors involved. Considering the rise in transphobia in Gaiman’s native U.K. as well as the U.S., this small inclusion is powerful. Gaiman’s descriptions of the cast and characters include:
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘First Love’: Diane Kruger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jeffrey Donovan & Sydney Park Join A.J. Edwards-Helmed Romance Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Kruger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jeffrey Donovan and Sydney Park have joined romantic drama First Love from writer/director A.J. Edwards. Produced by Henry Kittredge, Lucas Jarach, Nadine de Barros and Edwards, the film is currently in production in LA. Kruger serves as an executive producer and De Barros’ Fortitude International is fully financing.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Anna Kendrick Joins Chloe Okuno’s Netflix Serial Killer Drama ‘Rodney & Sheryl’

Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) is set to star in the upcoming film Rodney & Sheryl, a drama based on the true story of a serial killer, Rodney Alcala, who competed on and won a date on the popular TV game show The Dating Game in 1978. Little did anyone know that at the time Alcala was in the middle of a killing spree. Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant.
TV & VideosTyler Morning Telegraph

Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Netflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Wants Zack Snyder To Do A Vampire Movie For Them

Dracula is one of the two most heavily-adapted fictional characters ever alongside Sherlock Holmes, and while Netflix clearly have a thing for the iconic detective looking at the number of projects in the works even after The Irregulars was canceled, the streamer have also released or are developing a bunch of vampiric movies and TV shows to appeal to horror fans and bolster the content library.
MoviesSFGate

Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey Join 'One True Loves' Adaptation

The film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestseller “One True Loves” has set a trio of buzzy actors at the lead. Phillipa Soo (original “Hamilton” cast), Simu Liu (lead of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi”), and Luke Bracey (Netflix’s top-rated holiday romp “Holidate”) are all on board. More from Variety. 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Justina Machado To Headline ‘The Horror Of Dolores Roach’ Amazon Pilot From Blumhouse Based On Podcast

Amazon Studios has given a formal pilot order to The Horror Of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Gimlet podcast, with One Day At a Time alumna Justina Machado set to star in the titular role. Roxann Dawson is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot, which has been casting for the past four months. The project, in development at Amazon since 2020, hails from Blumhouse Television, which won the rights to adapt the podcast in 2019 in a competitive situation, and Spotify.
Paramount, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Yes, ‘iCarly’ Revival Will Explain Where the Heck Sam Is

Paramount+ released the trailer for its “iCarly” revival Tuesday, giving fans a first look at what grownup Carly Shay’s (Miranda Cosgrove) life looks like and how she decides to restart her web series. And a big difference between teen Carly’s world and this one is it is sorely lacking in Sam Puckett.