Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nat Wolff to Play Joe Exotic’s Husband Travis Maldonado in Peacock Limited Series

By Reid Nakamura
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Stand” star Nat Wolff has joined the cast of Peacock’s “Joe Exotic” limited series, the streamer announced Wednesday. Nat Wolff will play Travis Maldonado, one of Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel’s husbands. Maldonado was featured in Netflix’s hit “Tiger King” docuseries last year and in the Wondery podcast that serves as the basis for the Peacock scripted adaptation. Maldonado married Schreibvogel in 2013 at the age of 19 and died by suicide in 2017.

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Nat Wolff
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Kate Mckinnon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Executive Producer#Ucp#Stars#Husband#Adaptation#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Joe Exotic

Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff. Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast. Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell. Based on Wondery’s Joe…. Kate McKinnon’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Will Be Exclusive to Peacock. NBCUniversal’s high-profile Joe...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

Casting about for reasons to give ‘Joe Exotic’ a try

I would totally ignore this project, because it’s based around a reality series that was all about a narcissist. Nope, not a good combo. Paying attention is like throwing gas on the fire. But the limited series going by the title “Joe Exotic” has an interesting cast. Furthermore, it’s not...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Peacock's Dr. Death: What We Know About The Limited Series Starring Joshua Jackson

The doctor will see you now. Based on the hit Wondery podcast, Peacock's Dr. Death is a promising new limited series that's inspired by the disturbing rise and fall of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a once-promising rising surgeon with a body count and some potentially dangerous intentions. It might give a whole new meaning to the term "sawbones." Starring Joshua Jackson as our devious doctor, along with Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, and AnnaSophia Robb in prominent supporting turns, Dr. Death is one of the latest attempts to bridge the gap between popular podcasts and prestigious television. If it works, it could be the major hit series that the streaming service is looking for, especially in a competitive market.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Joe Exotic' Peacock Series Casts Sam Keeley as John Finlay

Finlay was one of Joe Exotic’s husbands famously profiled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.” It was announced last week that Nat Wolff would star as Travis Maldonado, another of Exotic’s husbands. Finlay joins previously announced series leads Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic. It was also recently announced that Brian Van Holt would play John Reinke.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Dennis Quaid Joins Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ as Rick Kirkham

Peacock’s limited series Joe Exotic (working title) has cast the titular character’s reality show producer. Dennis Quaid will play Rick Kirkham, joining a cast that includes Kate McKinnon (big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin), John Cameron Mitchell (zoo owner Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel), Brian Van Holt (zoo employee John Reinke), Nat Wolff (Joe’s husband Travis Maldonado), and Sam Kelley (Joe’s husband John Finlay).
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Sophie Turner Joins HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ Limited Series

Sophie Turner has joined the cast of the scripted limited series adaptation of “The Staircase” at HBO Max, the streamer announced Tuesday. Turner joins Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the series from Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. Campos will direct six of the eight episodes and co-write the series with Cohn. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna Television.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Red Queen’ Series in the Works at Peacock

Peacock is developing an adaptation of Victoria Aveyard’s bestselling novel “Red Queen,” the streamer announced Tuesday. Aveyard (pictured above, right) will adapt the series with “Arrow’s” Beth Schwartz (above, left), who will act as showrunnner. The young adult fantasy novel, published in 2015, is set in an alternate near-future in...
TV & Videoswfxb.com

Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of New Joe Exotic Limited Series

Dennis Quaid has joined the cast of Peacock’s limited series about “Tiger King” star JOE EXOTIC. He’ll play Rick Kirkman, the reality show producer whose footage was used in the Netflix documentary. John Cameron Mitchell from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is playing Joe and Kate McKinnon from “Saturday Night Live” is his sworn enemy, Carole Baskin. There’s no word yet on a premiere date.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

Peacock gives Straight to Series Order for New Drama ‘Mrs. Davis’

In a highly competitive situation, Peacock announced a straight-to-series, 10-episode order for the new drama MRS. DAVIS, from Tara Hernandez (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon”) and Damon Lindelof, produced by Warner Bros. Television. Tara Hernandez most recently served as a writer and co-executive producer of TV’s #1 comedy, “Young...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Joe Exotic: Everything we know about upcoming Tiger King series as Dennis Quaid joins cast

Dennis Quaid has just joined the cast of Joe Exotic, an upcoming TV series about the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King.Joe Exotic is being developed as a limited series by Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service in the US.Quaid will star as reality show producer Rick Kirkham, according to Deadline. Kirkham appeared in person in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the documentary series that became a hit on Netflix between March and April 2020.Here’s everything we know so far about Peacock’s upcoming TV show:What is it based on?The story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) has been told in...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Quaid, Emms, Parker, Greer

Dennis Quaid has signed on for Peacock’s “Joe Exotic” limited series in the role of reality show producer Rick Kirkman. Exotic became a household name from Netflix’s hit documentary “Tiger King” and this series will be based on the Wondery podcast about the man. John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Nat Wolff, Brian Van Holt and Sam Keeley star. [Source: THR]
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Damon Lindelof to Helm New Series ‘Mrs. Davis’ at Peacock

The television maestro Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) is returning to the small screen once more and this time it’s to create the drama series Mrs. Davis at Peacock. The Emmy Award-winner will team up with Tara Hernandez (Young Shelton) as the project has been given a straight to series order by the streamer, as reported by Indiewire.
MusicPosted by
WWD

Nat Wolff Emerges From Time Off Ready to Go

At first, everyone thought Nat Wolff was crazy. He was just wrapping work on the miniseries “The Stand,” which eerily enough features a pandemic, as the world around him was beginning to worry about the coronavirus. Having seen how things play out on the show, he was urging his family and friends to stock up at the grocery store and “stop listening to Donald Trump,” a behavior never seen before but adopted in hopes of believing the president was right in downplaying the virus.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Travis Kalanick in Showtime's Uber miniseries from Billions creators

Gordon-Levitt has signed on to star in Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, playing the embattled Uber co-founder and former CEO, who was forced to resign from the ride-sharing company in 2017 after a series of privacy scandals and complaints of discrimination and sexual harassment. The series, from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, was first announced in 2019. Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book of the same name, Super Pumped will now be an anthology series which will use each season to explore “a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.” Showtime says Season 1 “will depict the roller-coaster ride” of Uber, “embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.” Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming, said in a statement of Gordon-Levitt's casting. “Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge. We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build.”