Nat Wolff to Play Joe Exotic’s Husband Travis Maldonado in Peacock Limited Series

Gordon-Levitt has signed on to star in Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, playing the embattled Uber co-founder and former CEO, who was forced to resign from the ride-sharing company in 2017 after a series of privacy scandals and complaints of discrimination and sexual harassment. The series, from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, was first announced in 2019. Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book of the same name, Super Pumped will now be an anthology series which will use each season to explore “a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.” Showtime says Season 1 “will depict the roller-coaster ride” of Uber, “embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.” Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming, said in a statement of Gordon-Levitt's casting. “Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge. We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build.”